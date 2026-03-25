The Girlhood Economy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When thinking about economics, most people consider the bigger picture: the stock market, gasoline prices and even egg prices. What we don’t often think about is how exactly we reach the point of economic destitution, how the economy changes depending on our behavior and why these changes happen.

The biggest consumers in the city of Gainesville are those who attend the University of Florida. As with every college town, the beginning of each semester marks a huge increase in the intake of goods and services, setting the scene for what consumption will look like for the rest of the school year. College-aged women in Gainesville are some of—if not the top—consumers in the city, shifting prices, store trends and stock items depending on their behavior. So how exactly do these UF women, myself included, shift the availability and production of goods in town, and why does this happen?

College-aged women, especially those involved in organizations such as sororities, are expected to frequently buy clothing, trinkets, food and other things to keep up with their social obligations. There is constant pressure for young women to be up to date and on top of fast and constantly changing trends displayed across the multitude of social media platforms available today. Because of this, the economy in Gainesville reflects these fast-changing trends and consumption patterns as producers try to advance their stock availability as quickly as they can.

With the rise of many “girlhood” trends and the encouragement of femininity in different ways, this ever-changing consumption has been somewhat difficult for stores to keep up with. But with consistent patterns, stores have been able to stay on track with the needs of women.

Let’s dive into the impact of these trends (specifically the promotion of self‑care) and see how exactly this has changed the stock of items in different stores across Gainesville.

One of the biggest female‑oriented social media trends in the last few years has been the popularization of self‑care, ensuring that your needs are not only met but that you are able to become the best version of yourself. It is a trend catered to young women, motivating them not only to survive in this chaotic world, but to thrive. This also coincides with the similar trend of “protecting your peace.” This is a rather controversial topic, as it can border on promoting selfish or self‑centered behavior if taken too far, but at its core, it encourages young women to avoid negativity and redirect the energy they once spent on toxic friends or relationships toward becoming the best version of themselves.

Young women, with relationships and goals constantly shifting, have really taken to the trend. Because of the relationship between social media and marketing, the intention of these trends is always to influence consumption choices, especially by increasing and influencing what women buy. Being in such a naïve and easily influenced period of life, college girls often fall for these marketing tricks and completely change their consumption habits to strive for this type of lifestyle.

So, as the rise of “self‑care” has continued, so has the rise of buying “self‑care” items. Some of the most common examples are products that reflect outer beauty—skin care, body care, beauty products, etc.—things many people neglect during challenging periods of life. Women have increasingly been paying attention to these physical needs and stores in Gainesville have reflected these consumption choices.

Every Walmart, Target, TJ Maxx and department store in Gainesville has completely changed its female beauty section to reflect these ever‑changing trends. You will see an array of face masks and eye patches the minute you step into the beauty section, reflecting this idea of self‑care. Alongside these facial masks are a multitude of headbands and clips intended to keep hair out of the face while doing beauty‑related tasks. This mirrors the many social media “get ready with me” videos that showcase women wearing these thick beauty headbands while doing makeup or skincare. Stores in Gainesville have noticed the increasing consumption of these products and placed them in bulk throughout their aisles, understanding the importance of keeping up with these trends.

These beauty sections are not just sitting there collecting dust; instead, they are actively being bought out because of how popular these trends are.

Another function of the “self‑care” trend on social media has been the increasing popularity of low‑intensity workouts and the trinkets and clothing that go along with them. Promoting more “feminine” workouts, such as hot‑girl walks, Pilates, yoga and barre, has come with promoting a certain lifestyle as well, rather than just the exercise itself. With these workout aesthetics comes a certain materialistic standard you’re expected to keep up with. It’s not just about the workout, but about the lifestyle that comes with it.

Gainesville stores have therefore been increasing their stock with items that are tailored to this “fit‑girl” lifestyle trend on social media. Any clothing store you walk into will have matching sets for both athleisure and sweat sets, because these monochromatic clothing choices are what this lifestyle requires. These sets tend to be neutral colors, light pastels, grey, blue, white – simple, yet they give the whole “put‑together” look that this trend emphasizes.

You’ll also likely see, in more multi‑faceted stores, the accessories that fit this clean‑girl aesthetic: cute metal water bottle brands like Owala, Stanley and Hydro Flask in many different colors. They promote the idea of water consumption as “self‑care” while also catering to a female audience with their bright and fun colors and designs.

The “girlhood economy” in Gainesville isn’t just a quirky side effect of college life, but a powerful force that actively shapes what the city sells, stocks and prioritizes. The consumption patterns of young women, especially those immersed in fast‑moving social trends, create a ripple effect that reaches every corner of local commerce. Luckily, Gainesville’s stores have learned to adapt quickly to the desires of their most influential consumers.