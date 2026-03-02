The Epidemic of Overconsumption

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Reality of Overconsumption

The reality of overconsumption in America didn’t hit me until recently, when I noticed the sea of Owala water bottles lining the desks in one of my classrooms. A few years back, everyone had insulated Stanley cups. I wondered, “When did everyone make this switch? What happened to all the Stanleys that were once classroom staples?” Surely, they hadn’t all broken.

No, instead, they’d been relegated to the back of the cabinet in favor of the new bottle that everyone had to have. Not because a new water bottle was necessary, but because it became the new trend. Before the Stanley and its Owala successor, it was the Hydro Flask that was the hot ticket item. The constant need to buy and prioritize trends over practicality is a symptom of the overconsumption epidemic that is currently plaguing the United States.

Simply put, overconsumption is the consumption of excess. Frequently, this manifests as the purchase and consumption of more than we need. It’s become a major problem in many developing nations, most of all the United States. With material excesses wreaking havoc on our mental health and our planet, overconsumption has become an epidemic with dangerous implications for society and our world.

Overconsumption has skyrocketed in post-WWII America. Today, compared to Americans in 1957, we own twice as many cars, eat out twice as much and consume a multitude of products that didn’t exist back then. Although Americans represent less than 5% of the world’s population, we consume 17% of the world’s energy, consuming more calories, emitting more greenhouse gases and producing more waste than almost any other country in the world.

Causes

Overconsumption is an issue that is influenced by numerous factors, some of which are more apparent than others. Capitalism is one factor that is at the root of our overconsumption problem, and it is built into the very framework of our nation. Inherently exploitative, capitalistic practices create massive economic inequality and incentivize profit expansion at any cost, while simultaneously depleting resources and generating huge amounts of pollution. Consider this quote from Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto, which describes the dangers of capitalism and materialistic pursuits: “All that is solid melts into air, all that is holy is profaned and man is at last compelled to face with sober senses his real conditions of life, and his relations with his kind.” In other words, according to environmental lawyer Laura Fox, “Capitalism promotes constant growth and rewards consumerism, and that mindset leads to overconsumption and people buying more than what they need.”

Social media significantly contributes to overconsumption as well. When we see a friend or influencer post a new outfit or show off a new product, we may often feel inclined to attain similar material items. The constant need to compare oneself to others and show off online has boosted the consumption of material goods exponentially. Ever-changing trends and the need to keep up with others thus drive endless purchasing.

Though the onset of social networking in the palm of our hands may be a relatively new technological development, the idea of constantly purchasing material goods to compare with others is not. In 1899, American economist and sociologist Thorstein Veblen found that people were “living on treadmills of wealth accumulation, competing incessantly with others but rarely increasing their own well-being.” We’re constantly comparing ourselves to others, sparking envy and inadequacy, and we buy more to compensate and compete.

This is a key reason for status symbols and overt displays of material wealth. Some people believe that they will be more highly respected or regarded if they post snippets of their life to make it seem better than it actually is. This is why some people choose to purchase designer bags (either real or fake) solely to include them in Instagram posts, or why others buy new outfits to show off their style on our social media feeds. We’ve all heard that social media isn’t always reflective of reality, but the effects of overconsumption and narratives of inadequacy are very much real.

Personalized algorithms and targeted ads compound the already troubling issue of overconsumption. These advertisements are intentionally designed with psychological research and behavioral science in mind. They are created to show us things we might be interested in buying while also convincing us to buy whatever we have been shown on our feed.. Every time we go online, ads try to persuade us to consume more and more, creating an unavoidable pull that leads us to purchase things we don’t need. Additionally, pay later systems and other financing options prioritize the consumption of goods rather than responsible financial decisions. These systems may contribute to further stress as consumers take on unnecessary debt to keep up with the demands of consumerism.

The convenience of fast shipping and ordering online has made it easier than ever to consume endless products as well, with many retailers offering same-day and next-day delivery on all sorts of products. With the power to have nearly anything we like delivered almost instantaneously at the touch of a button, the ability to consume has never been simpler. Advances in technology have also made it easier for manufacturers to produce on a larger scale daily, with factories pumping out millions of products, many of which will be discarded shortly after reaching their final destination.

The system is set up to make you want to consume, with all barriers to access removed to make it easier and more convenient to endlessly consume. Social media and marketing have normalized constant consumption by creating habits of impulse spending and retail therapy, preying on social comparison and the “fear of missing out” (FOMO). Insecurity – both financial and emotional – is at the root of our consumerist desires.

Effects

Though we’re consuming more than ever before, we’re not any happier because of it. In fact, research suggests that the consumerism-driven materialist culture in America may contribute to declining levels of happiness. This is because society’s turn towards materialistic values leads to reliance on extrinsic goals, such as possessions, image and status, rather than intrinsic ones, such as personal growth, connection and belonging. When one relies on physical items and external perceptions, they often experience greater levels of unhappiness in their relationships, worse moods and increased psychological issues. The pursuit of a luxury item or material purchase may provide happiness initially, but such effects are fleeting. Therefore, individuals may feel driven to keep buying and consuming in an effort to maintain these short-lived positive emotions. This “hedonic treadmill” effect is never-ending, leading to perpetual dissatisfaction and a constant need for more. The nurturing of intrinsic values, however, is what truly allows for long-term happiness and satisfaction in life. These intrinsic values may entail focusing on building relationships and embracing personal development, both of which can lead to great benefits in the long-run.

Materialists often think that physical items will change their lives for the better, when, in reality, material possessions don’t solve much of anything at all. These expectations that are simply impossible for material items to meet inevitably lead to disappointment and subsequent unhappiness.

Researchers have also studied the effects of overconsumption on declining mental health. For instance, psychologist Tim Kasser observed lower happiness and life satisfaction levels in people who prioritized materialistic goals in their lives, as well as an association between exceedingly materialistic views of life and increased levels of anxiety and depression. Additionally, materialism has been linked to higher levels of stress and life dissatisfaction.

The effects of overconsumption also harm our planet. Heightened demand for various goods may contribute to the depletion of natural resources and habitats, including forests, minerals, water and more. As a result, there have been unprecedented levels of deforestation, water scarcity, mining and soil erosion, pollution of drinking water supplies and destruction of habitats, which may be attributed to the harmful manufacturing practices associated with certain material goods. Not only does this pose a threat to human health, but also to plant and animal life.

Overproduction and overconsumption contribute to increases in the release of toxic gases into the atmosphere, impacting the climate worldwide. The transportation and shipping of goods across the globe contribute to rising carbon emissions as well. Furthermore, our oceans are filling up with plastics and waste, destroying wildlife and threatening delicate ecosystems. Simply put, we’re using up our planet’s resources faster than they can be restored and destroying the very place in which we live. As one expert puts it, “The pressure to constantly consume is driving destructive resource extraction, pollution and waste and contributing to the climate and extinction crises.”

Certain industries also contribute to rising levels of waste, such as the fast fashion and electronics industries. Food waste is also a huge problem, especially with such widespread food insecurity in the world. A whopping one-third of all food on the planet is wasted each year. We have a throw-away culture, with items that are designed to break (electronics losing function over time), difficult to repair (cheap, low-quality goods where you can just buy a new one) and unsuitable for rapidly changing trends (social media and seasonal fashion). The production of unprecedented amounts of material items also comes with unprecedented levels of waste, which must be properly managed and handled responsibly in order to prevent further environmental damage.

Overconsumption also has an economic impact, contributing to widening inequality. Wealthy countries over-consume at unprecedented rates at the expense of developing countries, many of which are stripped of their natural resources and overrun with manufacturing pollution. Economic instability is also a worry, since economies built on consumption are unstable and prone to supply chain disruptions.

Looking Forward

Though tackling the problem of overconsumption as a whole is complex and overwhelming, there are many small steps you can take in your own life to consume more responsibly.

Before buying something, ask yourself: Do I really need this? Something that has helped me with reducing my consumption habits has been applying a cost-per-use and longevity test to prospective purchases. Before I buy something, I consider the cost and how many times I’ll use the product, and by dividing the cost by the number of uses, I can better rationalize and justify my purchases. I also consider the quality of a product, and if it’ll last me a while or fall apart quickly. For instance, if I wanted to buy a pair of jeans, I might consider an inexpensive pair that costs $50 but might fall apart after 4 wears. Or, I could choose to invest in a pair that costs $100, but that is well-made and will last me hundreds of wears. The cost per wear on the nicer pair of jeans is substantially less, though it requires more initial investment. Making these choices can be difficult at first, but by choosing to invest in high-quality products that will get lots of use rather than purchasing tons of cheap new items that will quickly lose their relevance, we can reduce our consumption exponentially.

Invest in quality, ethical products that will serve you well in the years to come, not products that will fall apart rapidly after purchase. As consumers, we have the choice to spend our dollars wherever we please, and that choice is powerful. Think wisely about where and how you want to spend it. By considering cost-per-use and longevity before making a purchase, you can better select quality products that will stand the test of time and be used many times, helping both the planet and your wallet while fighting overconsumption.

Reconsider where you get your dopamine hits from. While it can be exhilarating to press that “place order” button, remember that joy from a purchase can only provide temporary satisfaction. Investing your time in yourself and your relationships can pay dividends for years to come and supply long-lasting happiness.

Think of methods to use up all you already have before buying more – Project Pan is an innovative tactic proposed on social media to use up all your makeup and beauty products. It emphasizes hitting the “pan,” or the bottom of the packaging, before buying more. This encourages using products in their entirety before buying more, and the approach can be applied to many things other than makeup. By using up what we have before buying more, we can help to combat overconsumption in small, yet tangible ways. Prioritizing repair over replacement is also valuable. Learning simple repairs and sewing techniques can extend the longevity of goods exponentially, meaning you won’t have to rebuy things as often and thus can consume less.

Combating overconsumption in our daily lives is incredibly important for all of the reasons listed above and many more. It’s difficult because we all need to consume to survive, many of us actually enjoy consuming, and the system itself is stacked against us. Material consumption may be a necessity of life in the 21st century, but there are right and wrong ways to go about it. In order to combat overconsumption, we can choose to consume in an ethical and responsible manner. We must make a change, and it starts with each and every one of us doing our part.