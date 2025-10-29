The Celeb Closet: A Look Into Some of the Most Iconic Celebrity Halloween Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the years, Halloween has become less about candy and scares, and more about turning the night into a full-blown fashion show. People go all out, spending hundreds or even thousands perfecting their looks for the long-awaited “Halloweekend.” But before it became a personal runway, celebrities were the ones setting the bar high with their iconic, unforgettable costumes that continue to inspire us all.

Here are a few of the most iconic celebs who rocked their Halloween looks every year:

Heidi Klum

For over two decades, supermodel Heidi Klum has hosted the most iconic Halloween Party of the year, where she stuns on her own “red carpet”. Despite her extravagant decor, the party isn’t the most iconic part. Each year, Klum’s costumes become more outrageous and iconic. One of her most famous displays is her worm costume, where she completely disguised herself as a full worm through a plethora of materials like silicone, latex, tubes, foam, and more. Klum is known for her almost unidentifiable costumes, and she steps away from the popular sexy costume look. Other iconic looks from her include her Jessica Rabbit transformation back in 2015, her Werewolf in 2017, and so many more.

The Jenners and Kardashians

The Jenner and Kardashian sisters are known for their creative and jaw-dropping group and solo costumes. Kendall Jenner is one of the most creative (in my opinion) as she continues to stun fans with creative, “cool-girl” looks. One of my favorites is her Wonder Woman costume. She nailed it with the simple yet perfect comic-book feel. One of the most iconic moves the sisters made was when they dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angels. This perfectly encapsulated everything girly and sexy about them and Halloween.

Sabrina Carpenter

Popstar Sabrina Carpenter went viral during her 2024 “Short n’ Sweet” Tour for her costume debuts during her Halloween shows. From Tinkerbell to “Bad Sandy” from Grease and a bedazzled Playboy Bunny, Carpenter knew how to captivate her audience and add a special twist for the holiday.

Paris Hilton

Another icon from the 2000s is none other than Paris Hilton. Known for her glamorous and diva-like persona, she has been an icon in the Halloween department for years. This past Halloween, she served up a handful of looks, with her last being a whimsical fairy costume inspired by the fairy “Silverbell”. However, she added a personal twist, deeming it “sliving-bell” —a play on words for one of her catchphrases. Her other 2024 looks were Pulp Fiction character Mia Wallace, Glinda the Good Witch (where she was decked out in all pink and shimmer while her kids and husband dressed up as adjacent Wizard of Oz Characters), a colorful “Rainbow Brite”, and (of course) Brittany Spears’ Iconic “School girl”.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber, one of the most influential celebs in the past few years, has started many trends from “clean girl aesthetic” to “strawberry makeup” and more. Bieber continues to be an inspirational icon during Halloween: in 2023, she dressed up as the Drew Decker from Scary movie in a sexy yet cute look. This past Halloween, Bieber and bestie Kendall Jenner dressed up as the iconic duo from the Simple Life, Nicole Richie, and Paris Hilton.

Needless to say, celebrities definitely take Halloween seriously—and so should we. Halloween is the best time to express yourself and go crazy. Whether you’re a worm or a Victoria’s Secret Angel, have fun, be yourself, and go out of your comfort zone.