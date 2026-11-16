This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When downloading a new app, most people, including myself, don’t think twice about the “terms and conditions.” We’re supposed to read through them, and we say we do, but we all know we don’t. We scroll to the bottom, click agree and move on. Because seriously, who has the time to read every term and every condition?

I decided to download the Ulta Beauty app to see the kind of information you and I agree to share. Ulta is pretty popular among girls and young women. We’ve all probably shopped there before and maybe you’ve even downloaded the app. And like most apps, we’re asked to agree to “terms and conditions” when we make an account.

I read through the terms, conditions and privacy disclosures to learn about where the information we give goes and how it’s used. I quickly realized the company collects more information than I would have initially expected. According to its policy, Ulta “collects, uses, stores and shares” customer information. This includes basic identifying information such as names, addresses and phone numbers. But it also collects other data like health information related to skin and scalp conditions and biometric information such as facial geometry.

Most of this information may sound like something every other app collects. But here’s what concerns me: Ulta, and most other apps, explains that it shares the information it collects with “third party partners.” However, the identities of these partners aren’t disclosed and the privacy policies aren’t provided. So while I can read through Ulta’s, I can’t find the others. We have no idea who these “partners” are or what they’re doing with our information. And it’s not just Ulta.

According to an article published from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, 60% of apps collect and share data. In the privacy policies I’ve read, it seems companies primarily use our information to better understand their customers and personalize services. Because of this type of data collection, shopping experiences become more convenient, but at the expense of our privacy.

I’ve recently realized how little attention we pay to technology’s “fine print.” As individuals, our personal information is being used across all platforms in ways we don’t even notice. Social media, for instance, tracks everything we do to customize our algorithms. This draws us in, makes us spend more money, spend more time on our phones and ultimately just distracts us from what is going on around us. It is one of the reasons our phones are so addicting.

On a larger scale, society has become so comfortable with technology that sharing our personal information has become an expected part of everyday life. It really makes me wonder whether technology is benefiting us or the companies that are already profiting from us.

Our phones have changed the way we do everything, and it’s changed our expectations of how much privacy we have. We’ve become so accustomed to sharing information online that we rarely stop to think: What information am I agreeing to give away and where is it going? I think it’s important that we don’t forget to protect ourselves and our privacy. This can be as simple as taking a couple minutes to read through an agreement.

I’m not saying we need to avoid all apps and websites that ask for our information (that’s impossible in our generation), but we should start to be a little more aware of what we agree to online.

So, the next time you download a new app and that familiar “terms and conditions” screen pops up, maybe take a second before scrolling right down to the bottom. You never really know where your information goes once you agree to give it away.