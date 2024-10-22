Study Dates At UF: A Guide Across the Best Study Spots On Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

The University of Florida campus covers over 2,000 acres, spanning approximately eight kilometers and 900 buildings. Although a majority of the school’s structures are academic halls holding classrooms and large lecture spaces, UF is also home to seven libraries and a large student union known as “Reitz.”

Given the vast number of options, it may be overwhelming to become familiarized with the study spots and to discover which may be deemed “best.” Deduced from interview responses, here are the three main study spots favored by the UF student body:

Library West

Smathers Library, commonly known as Library West, stands near the heart of the University of Florida campus, across the street from the famous Century Tower. Containing six floors, “Lib West” is cherished by students due to its vast amount of study rooms, the “natural light” provided and the mutual respect and dedication of students to remain silent, as stated by freshmen Nicole Chen and Jasmine Barnes.

The pros of studying at “Lib West,” as echoed by Barnes and Chen, include the library’s first-floor Starbucks store, the building’s prominent location, the plethora of desktops supplied and its differing layouts of each floor which add variety to a student’s study environment.

Marston Science Library

Marston Science Library is additionally one of the most well-known study areas on the University of Florida campus. Located in Turlington Plaza, Marston contains five floors, all of which get progressively quieter as students move upward. Student Valentina Lopez affirms her appreciation for Marston, contending that the library’s “comfortable seating” and open, collaborative spaces solidify it as her favorite on campus.

Similarly to Library West, Marston contains the advantage of a built-in Starbucks along with other beneficial features such as spacious study rooms, greater silence, open floor layouts, and a 24-hour operating period, all factors praised by Lopez during her brief interview.

J. Wayne Reitz Union

Although unconventional for studying, sports editor Riley Orovits maintained the idea that the Reitz Union is one of the best spots on campus to get work done. Unlike her peers, Orovitz appreciates the busy environment in the student union, arguing that it fortifies her connection with campus life and other students. The student also highlighted Reitz’s comfortable seating as one of the space’s main advantages, asserting that studying in a regular desk chair everyday grows tedious.

Expanding her beliefs, Orovitz listed various other benefits provided by the student union, declaring that the various food spots, Liberty Pond area, and fun break-time games such as full-scale chess and bowling all ease and enhance her daily studying experience.

It is greatly important to submerge yourself into campus life and the many opportunities provided by the University of Florida, and the first step is to grow a habit of studying on-site. Take your peers’ recommendations and experiment with studying in one of UF’s many libraries or student centers today!