Running Mates: Everything You Need to Know About This Year’s Vice-Presidential Candidates

Two weeks ago, on September 30th, 2024, the running mates of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, JD Vance and Tim Walz, met in New York City to discuss their platforms and beliefs in the traditional, yet less publicized, Vice-Presidential debate. CBS moderators Margaret Brennan and Norah O’Donnell questioned both candidates on a plethora of issues, many of which aligned with topics explored by Trump and Harris in the previous Presidential debate.

Following the Pew Research Center’s outline, this article will highlight the stances both Vance and Walz took on the three most important issues to American voters: the economy, abortion and immigration. Here is everything you need to know to solidify your decision before the November fifth election day:

The Economy

Concerning the economy, as detailed in the CBS transcript, Vance surrounded his argument on how he believes Kamala Harris has negatively impacted the US, contending that the Vice President’s policies have led to an increase in energy production in China and “some of the dirtiest parts of the world.” The Senator later continued by supporting Trump’s economic policies, substantiating their effectiveness by highlighting that the former President’s laws resulted in the “highest take-home pay in a generation” and reduced inflation to 1.5%.

Walz dedicated his time to detailing the provisions and impact of his and Harris’ “bold forward plan,” a vision that attempts to alleviate the housing price crisis and promises to build three million new houses with included down payment aid. The governor also pledged to establish Harris’ six-thousand-dollar child tax credit before transitioning to criticism of Trump’s COVID economy, blaming the former President for the manufacturing depression and domestic job losses.

Abortion

On the issue of abortion, according to NBC News, JD Vance and Tim Walz adopted polarizing stances. On one hand, Senator Vance repeatedly declared his dedication to protecting “innocent life” in the US, contending that he and the rest of the Republican party must work toward gaining the people’s trust on abortion again and contradicting popular belief by stating that he does believe in fertility treatments.

Concerning the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Vance stated that allowing individual states to select their own abortion policy would better represent the diversity of the United States. “California has a different viewpoint on this than Georgia. Georgia has a different viewpoint from Arizona,” he argued.

Conversely, Governor Walz highlighted his caution toward the Republican party’s “Project 2025,” which he stated will implement a registry of pregnancies and limit access to fertility treatment and contraception. Although the latter statement is indeed included in the party’s vision, the former claim was fact-checked as untrue by the New York Times.

Continuing his argument against Vance’s stances, Walz argued that state-by-state policy is not a positive measure on abortion, explaining a case in Texas in which a woman was denied access to abortion medication following a complication at 18 weeks, nearly dying as a result. Harris’ running mate concluded his claims by warning the government to “mind your own business on this.”

Immigration

As stated by PBS, Vance and Walz cordially agreed that illegal immigration into the US is a crucial domestic issue today. However, the Vice Presidential candidates, as arguing points, each blamed the opposing party’s Presidential candidates as the cause for current migration patterns.

Senator Vance repeatedly labeled the Vice President a “border czar,” blaming Harris for the reversion of Trump’s immigration policies. In addition, according to ABC, Vance seemingly upheld Trump’s discredited claims against Haitians in Springfield, repeatedly labeling the community of discussion as “illegal” despite their proven and protected legal statuses in the United States.

Condemning the Senator and his running mate for their claims against the Springfield residents, Governor Walz argued that the false claims of the immigrants abusing local pets have created present dangers for Haitians since the Presidential debate.

“The governor had to send state law enforcement to escort kindergartens to school.”

Nevertheless, as reported by PBS, regarding policy, Walz highlighted a previous event in which President Trump opposed a bipartisan Senate bill restricting border crossings, causing Republican Senators to vote against the act and thus resulting in the law’s death.

Visit vote.org to view your registration status before election day and read my previous story on the Presidential debate to learn more about the front-runners of this year’s election.