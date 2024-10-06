The Final Debate: An Analysis of the 2024 Candidates and Their Stances

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On September 10th, 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump joined in an ABC broadcast to perform the traditional Presidential debate a mere two months before election day. While ranging in volume and intensity, moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis questioned the Presidential candidates on a plethora of pressing social and economic issues, many of which may make-or-break voter decisions and turnout.

According to Pew Research Center, as of 2024, the top issues relevant to voters in the United States are the economy, abortion, and immigration. Here is what each candidate had to say on America’s most valued policies:

The Economy

Upholding the economy’s top standing as America’s number one concern, the debate was kicked off by a question regarding the subject. Investopedia details Vice President Harris’ words, recapping her concern with the middle class and overall hope to uplift the social group through her policies. Titling her vision an “opportunity economy,” Harris intends to extend child tax credits of $6,000 to struggling families and provide a $50,000 tax cut to new small businesses.

Trump, on the other hand, began by clarifying that he instituted no sales tax and that, instead, all his tariffs are placed on foreign businesses. The former President continued his response by detailing the many ways he believes the Biden-Harris economy is different and less efficient than his, with one of his main arguing points being current inflation. “We have inflation like very few people have ever seen before. Probably the worst in our nation’s history. We were at 21%. But that’s being generous because many things are 50%, 60%, 70%, and 80% higher than they were just a few years ago.”

Abortion

On the issue of abortion, as recounted by NBC News, Trump and Harris shared vastly different perspectives, unlike their polarizing stances on the many other issues at hand. While Vice President Harris solidified that she, if elected, would “proudly” sign any bill drafted by Congress entailing the restoration of the provisions in Roe v. Wade, former President Trump contended that “everybody” is satisfied with the Supreme Court’s overturning, thus denying that he would sign a national abortion ban due to a lack of necessity.

Notably, however, Trump failed to respond to the moderator’s inquiry on whether he would specifically veto a national abortion ban. In fact, the former President contradicted his running mate JD Vance, who stated he would personally veto such a bill, by arguing that he and the Vice-Presidential candidate had not discussed the issue and may share separate views.

Immigration

News Nation summarized both Harris’ and Trump’s stances on the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Although the current Vice President did not explicitly outline any planned border policies, previous comments by the candidate state that she would attempt to establish the “tough border compromise” if elected, a bill that provides the President greater control over the border when crossings are volumized and that terminates any possible loopholes for asylum seekers.

Unlike his competitor, the former President spoke extensively on immigration during the debate, primarily arguing his belief against the current Biden-Harris policies and shaming the Biden administration for the record high border crossing that took place from Mexico to the US. Furthermore, Trump repeatedly made claims against immigrant communities in the United States, for one contending that the Haitian community in Ohio has participated in animal abuse. These statements have since been discredited by local officials in Springfield.

Voter registration for the general election ends on October 10th. Visit vote.org to check your registration status or to register today.