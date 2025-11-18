Recovering Healthier Hair with Bomme

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reclaiming My Hair After COVID

If you’ve experienced post-COVID hair loss, you know how frustrating it can be. For me, it wasn’t just about losing hair. I had lost some of the fullness that I’d taken for granted and, in turn, lost some of my confidence. My dermatologist explained that my hair had gotten stuck in the telogen phase, the shedding stage of the hair growth cycle, rather than transitioning back to active growth. It’s a surprisingly common aftermath of COVID, but knowing the science behind it didn’t make it any easier to watch my scalp and crown areas thin out.

Though my hair has returned to its normal growth patterns, it has never looked quite the same in my eyes. I wanted to find a solution that was both holistic and effective, which is what drew me to Bomme Hair Care. When they sent me their Rejuvenation Essentials Set and LED Red Light Device, I was ready to try a gentler, plant-based approach to reviving my hair.

About Bomme: Nature-Driven Hair Wellness

Bomme takes a different approach to hair care. While many treatments rely on harsh chemicals or intense pharmaceuticals, Bomme’s entire philosophy is built around a proprietary blend called BLH308: a combination of persimmon leaf, green tea and sophora fruit extracts. These aren’t random ingredients thrown together. They’re specifically chosen antioxidants that work to create a healthy scalp environment where hair can thrive.

What I appreciate most about Bomme is their commitment to being drug-free, hormone-free and plant-powered. The brand is transparent about what’s in their products and why each ingredient matters. In a 2022 clinical study, participants using Bomme’s formulations reported noticeable improvements in hair thickness and density after just eight weeks of consistent use. It’s a long-term solution designed to support your scalp health naturally, without the side effects that sometimes come with conventional treatments.

The Rejuvenation Essentials Set: Inside + Outside Care

The Essentials Set is designed as a complete three-month ritual combining internal and external support. It includes the Root Renewal Supplements and the Revitalizing Scalp Toner, an inside-and-outside approach to scalp health that addresses hair wellness from multiple angles.

The supplements deliver concentrated antioxidants along with biotin, niacin and other hair-supporting nutrients. They’re formulated to help counter the oxidative stress that contributes to shedding and thinning. While I focused primarily on the topical products in my routine, the inclusion of supplements in the system clearly reflected Bomme’s holistic approach to hair health.

Revitalizing Scalp Toner: The Real MVP

The star of the set for me is the Revitalizing Scalp Toner. This lightweight, fast-absorbing formula completely changed how I think about scalp care. The application is simple as can be: use the twist-and-tap dispenser to apply it directly to your scalp on dry hair, then massage it in with your fingertips. There’s no rinsing required, which makes it perfect for incorporating into both morning and evening routines.

What immediately struck me was how calming the tapping sensation and applicator are. You get a little scalp massage while your hair soaks up all the toner! The formula contains that signature BLH308 blend along with ingredients like panthenol, salicylic acid and centella asiatica. This is a powerhouse combination that helps rebalance the scalp, support circulation and create optimal conditions for healthy follicle activity.

The toner absorbs quickly without leaving much residue or greasiness, so you can apply it and go about your day. I’ve been using it consistently, and I love how it makes my scalp feel refreshed!

LED Red Light Device: Spa Vibes at Home

Now, let’s talk about the LED Red Light Device because this is where things get interesting. Red light therapy for hair growth has gained serious traction in recent years, and for good reason. The science behind it involves photobiomodulation, where specific wavelengths of red light penetrate the scalp to stimulate cellular activity and encourage follicles back into their growth phase.

The Bomme LED device features 360 individual red lights designed to provide full scalp coverage. When you put it on, you feel like you’re at a high-end spa (though it does look a bit silly!). It’s hands-free, so you can read, scroll, work or just relax while it does its thing.

But let me be real with you: the first time I used it, the beeping absolutely scared the hell out of me. The device has a timer that beeps to let you know when your session is done, and I was not prepared for how jarring it would be. The directions do tell you it will beep at the end of your session, but it beeps when you turn it on, too! I was expecting more of a gentle beep or buzz… Expect the sound of a smoke alarm.

Once you get past the beep situation, the device is actually wonderful. Each session takes about 10-15 minutes. For a big skin care girl like myself, I honestly feel like my scalp sometimes gets a bit sad that it doesn’t get the same pampering that my face does. I like to think that incorporating this has made my scalp feel more included.

The Bigger Picture: Rebuilding After Loss

What I’ve learned through this experience is that post-COVID hair loss isn’t just about playing the waiting game. You have to commit to the routine. When your hair changes, it affects your confidence in ways that are hard to explain to people who haven’t been through it or who can’t even notice it. Finding products that actually support your hair’s recovery, rather than just masking the problem, makes a real difference.

Bomme’s approach resonates with me because it’s rooted in patience and intentionality. It’s a commitment to giving your scalp the tools it needs to heal and your hair the environment it needs to flourish. The combination of antioxidant-rich topicals and advanced red light technology addresses hair wellness from several angles (including making your scalp feel like it’s part of the self-care routine).

Final Thoughts

If you’re dealing with post-COVID hair loss or just struggling with thinning at your crown and scalp, Bomme offers a gentler alternative to harsh treatments. The Revitalizing Scalp Toner is a standout product that makes scalp care feel accessible and enjoyable, while the LED Red Light Device brings professional-grade therapy into your home (terrifying beeps and all).

Is it going to work overnight? No. But if you’re willing to commit to the routine and give your hair the time it needs to transition, Bomme provides incredible plant-powered support to make that journey possible. My hair is still finding its way back, and I’m actively supporting my scalp health rather than just watching helplessly as my hair changes.

And honestly? Even if the only benefit was doing exposure therapy with those heart-stopping beeps, it would still be worth incorporating into my self-care routine. The fact that it’s actually working to support healthier hair growth is just the cherry on top.