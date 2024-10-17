Period Power: Taking Control of Your Menstrual Health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

This summer one major study created quite the hullabaloo surrounding menstrual health. Research led by a UC Berkley scholar found highly toxic heavy metals like arsenic and lead in popular tampons. This rightfully concerned a lot of women. The vaginal canal has an extremely high capacity for absorption, so the idea of sticking a little bit of arsenic up there eight times a month for 40 years sounds like a really bad one.

What the bloody hell do we do? And what else should we know about what is going on in our bodies? We college ladies have a lot at stake with around 30 years of periods to go, and menstrual health feels more important than ever.

So, I got some answers from Dr. Saru Bala, a Thinx representative and naturopathic doctor specializing in women’s hormonal health. I know what you all just thought, what kind of a doctor is that? Bala is an expert in periods. And this absolute icon provided some great tips for maintaining health during menstruation.

First, she gave some advice to women who are concerned about the safety of their period products. She said to “look for brands that are transparent with consumers by publicly sharing details on their materials and product testing. Knowledge is power!” Period! Simple advice, but until recently, not something I would have ever thought to check.

Now if you are like me and have lost trust in traditional pads and tampons, what are your alternatives? Since I was interviewing a Thinx representative, I obviously had to ask about period underwear! To give you the highlights, Bala talked about how Thinx period underwear is super comfortable, reusable and keeps you dry for up to 12 hours. But if you won’t take her word for it, Thinx was kind enough to send me several pairs and I am never ever going back. I slept, worked out, went to class and went out on the town in my new underwear without a hitch. And I was gagged by how cute the boyshorts were. Life. Changing.

Thinx

Now of course there are so many options for alternative menstrual care like menstrual cups, period sponges, reusable pads and discs. Period underwear is just my new obsession, but make sure to do your research and find the option that is trustworthy and suits your lifestyle best!

But period products are the tip of the iceberg regarding your menstrual health. So Bala gave me her biggest tips for maintaining both physical and mental health during your period. “Throughout your menstrual cycle, remember to listen to your body and only do what feels right for you,” she advised, “Whether that’s taking a walk with your dog, spending quality time with family on the couch, doing a yoga routine with your friend or sleeping in on a Saturday morning.” I don’t know about you, but I was in the middle of my cycle when she told me this and it was a weight off of my shoulders. I was cramping my butt off on the way to a high-intensity cardio class and I turned myself around and took a hot girl walk. Bala’s encouragement to give yourself grace is definitely my new menstrual mantra.

“It’s important to remember that everyone’s experience with their period is different,” Bala said, “Listen to your body and pay attention to what makes you feel better – whether it’s a specific type of period product, dietary adjustments, or activities.” I love using a menstrual tracking app or journal to jot down what I did during my cycle to try to make those connections. Because sometimes it’s hard to know if the period poops are actually just that iced coffee if you aren’t on top of your tracking.Menstrual health can feel like an absolute mystery sometimes. It’s wild how little we learn about taking care of ourselves during our cycle – schools skim over it, and let’s be honest, talking about it at home is often awkward or uncomfortable too. But here’s the good news: you don’t have to stumble through it on your own! If you walk away with anything from this article, let it be this: you have resources at your fingertips to help you take control of your health. Bala recommends checking out Thinx’s Get BodyWise platform for an approachable resource on all the topics you are curious about, and I recommend checking out Bala’s Instagram – I have learned so much since following her. So stay curious, stay informed and always take yourself – and your health – seriously.