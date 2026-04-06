Pastels, Pastries and Posies: Why Spring Is the Most Magical Time of the Year for Girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Set the scene: sunset walks at 7:00 P.M. instead of 4:00, constant fresh flower blooms, pastels everywhere, crisp pastries and that perfect preview of summer. It feels like the best time of your life, and for many, it is, without even realizing. Spring, often overlooked because of the excitement of summer, is actually one of the most magical times of the year for us girls.

The spring season is the new year’s reset. After months of colder weather, shorter days and falling into routine, everything begins to shift. The days are now longer, the air is lighter and you have the post-spring break relaxation mentality. While yes, the time after spring break seems like crunch time (and is), it is the perfect sense of balance amidst a busy semester. It’s like a breath of fresh air, just with some extra pollen.

The biggest parts of the spring magic are the little things, ironically. From pastel wardrobes and cafe runs to fresh flowers lining the streets and later golden-hour walks, spring has a way of making everyday moments feel like scenes from a movie with a gold filter over the lens. Sitting outside doesn’t feel too hot or too cold, but the perfect breezy weather with sun.

All of this glow and gleam is what makes spring so idyllic, allowing us to romanticize life. Even if you’re stressed while studying, the birds are chirping, the sun is shining and the low is no longer 32 degrees. You can sit outside and enjoy an iced coffee without hypothermia.

On top of everything, spring has such a girl vibe to it. With the return of the tanning season, your skin starts to get color and glow back after months of winter. Tank tops and flip flops are back and even your makeup routines are lighter and fresher. You even already have the sun-kissed look without too much blush.

We all know that while summer tends to get all the attention, spring has something that summer doesn’t: ease. Summer can feel like it comes with expectations, the perfect trip, the perfect plans, the pressure to make everything memorable. Yet, spring is different, it doesn’t demand anything from you. It simply offers a time to relax with the perfect in-between weather, and in-between of summer break and school.

It’s the era of when college hits its peak: everyone’s tanning on the rooftops, there’s more free time because football games aren’t a priority anymore and everyone’s just winding down. The soft colors, the warm air and cool evenings are all part of the special spring.