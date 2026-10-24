Paper Wristband or PJs? Here’s How to Redefine Your Wednesday 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In Gainesville, Wednesdays are basically synonymous with Ladies’ Night, and for good reason: you get to see friends you’ve been dying to catch up with, run into a few characters you’d rather avoid (honestly, almost the best part), and, of course, get your chance to “show face.” That being said, as fun as Ladies’ Night can be, the next day’s consequences aren’t always as cute. Maybe you wake up with a massive headache, miss your alarm, or genuinely can’t get yourself out of bed. Now, none of this is anything to be ashamed of. We’ve all been there, and we’ll probably be there again. It’s practically a rite of passage. Even so, sometimes we find ourselves dealing with the aftermath simply because we feel pressured to join in.

To overcome that FOMO, let’s try giving Ladies’ Night another meaning. Wednesday doesn’t always have to involve fighting Midtown crowds or rushing to make the “Ladies drink free till 9” deals. Instead, it can mean baking cookies with your roommates, swapping the pregame for an evening Pilates class, having a movie marathon, doing crafts and so much more. So, let’s take a look at a few ways to have just as much fun, or maybe an even more productive night, without moseying around Midtown.

Make Staying in the Main Event

If you’re spending Wednesday night alone, there’s actually a lot you can do with a few hours to yourself. For starters, think about all the daunting tasks you’ve been meaning to do but never get around to. Whether it’s starting that book that’s been sitting on your nightstand for months, catching up on a show you’re embarrassingly behind on, or finally organizing your room, there’s a lot to do! I know cleaning isn’t exactly everyone’s idea of a fun night, but there’s something so satisfying about the little tasks that make your life feel a tiny bit less erratic.

If you’re in the mood for something a little more relaxing, try journaling or even coloring. I know coloring books seem like something we left behind in elementary school, but they’re surprisingly therapeutic. Just scroll through coloring book TikToks, and you’ll find tons of cute kits with whimsical designs and colorful markers that make the whole thing so satisfying. Another personal favorite of mine is bedazzling. Grab some rhinestones and decorate your lip gloss caps, makeup, skincare products, or even your school supplies. It’s a creative way to personalize things you use every day, and you might be surprised by how much time you spend doing it (and how much glue you get on your fingers).

The Ladies’ Night In

Now, if your roommates are also opting out of Midtown for the night, there are plenty of ways to make a Wednesday at home feel like an actual Ladies’ Night. For one, you could plan a movie marathon, complete with snacks, blankets, and a movie that everyone agrees on (probably the hardest part). You could also bake brownies, build an ice cream sundae bar, or finally try that TikTok recipe you’ve had saved forever. Or, switch things up by making dinner together instead of everyone eating alone at different times!

If you want something a little more lively and competitive, PowerPoint nights are always an option. Have everyone make a presentation on literally anything, whether it’s ranking your friends’ worst talking stages, defending an unpopular opinion, or assigning everyone in the apartment a reality TV character. Karaoke and Just Dance are also worth bringing back, especially if you haven’t played in years. And for those who are 21+, feel free to pour yourself a glass of wine while you’re at it. The point is, you can still spend your night laughing with your friends and making memories without squeezing into a swamped bar or worrying about how you’ll survive your 9:30 a.m. class the next morning.

Take It Outside

Want to get out of your room, minus the tight top and soggy jeans? There are plenty of other ways to get out of the house on a Wednesday night without having to stress about your outfit, makeup and hair being done in under an hour. For starters, swap your usual pregame for an evening yoga class. It’s a great way to get moving, clear your head, and enjoy quality time with yourself or your friends while doing something good for your mind and body. If you’re looking for something a little more creative, head over to the Reitz Union and paint some pottery! You could even make it a weekly tradition to try a different activity with your friends.

Another way to switch things up? Make Wednesdays your designated sweet treat night. Whether it’s Jeremiah’s, Crumbl, or finally trying that café you’ve been seeing all over Instagram, Gainesville has plenty of places worth exploring beyond the usual bars. You could even make a sweet treat bucket list of all the spots you’ve been wanting to try and cross one off each week. If you’re looking to spend less money, grab your roommates and go on a sunset walk, explore a new part of campus, or just enjoy being outside for a while. Sometimes it’s nice to leave the apartment without having an entire night planned out, especially when getting home at a reasonable hour is guranteed.

So, for those weeks when you have too much on your plate, or simply don’t have the social battery, don’t worry about keeping up with social expectations. College culture has become so centered around appearances, social media, and living up to everyone around you that sometimes it feels like you need a cute outfit and a TikTok to prove you went out at least once that week. But really, who are we trying to impress? There’s nothing wrong with having a chill week and skipping the bars, and honestly, I think we’d all benefit from normalizing that a little more (believe me).

All this to say: don’t stop the Ladies’ Night tradition of going out, but just give yourself options. The best part is knowing you can always go out when you want to, without feeling like you’re missing out when you choose to stay in. So, if you ever find yourself waiting in line for over 20 minutes, paying more than $10 for cover, and thinking, “I hate that I have to do this,” consider this your reminder that you don’t. There will always be another Wednesday.