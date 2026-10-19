Olivia Rodrigo Writes Music for Everyone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I still remember that random Thursday in April. We were all so locked in for our last month of school when Olivia Rodrigo unexpectedly announced her new album “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.” If we’re being completely honest, we were all hoping she would announce a new album and knew that new music was coming soon, especially after her then-recent breakup with Louis. From the title alone, I knew this album was going to rip me apart. When I first heard “drop dead,” I think I literally dropped dead with how good it was. When I thought it couldn’t get any better, she released “the cure,” and then before I knew it, the whole album was out on a beautiful summer day. With Olivia’s music, every album never fails to impress me, and in my opinion, I would say it’s my favorite and her best album to date.

“I feel right, I feel wrong, I feel totally insane.” This lyric, from “stupid song,” I could write an essay about. It’s about a never-ending loop of self-doubt because you are not able to make a decision that you feel 100% about, and with every choice you make, that doubt in the back of your mind will never leave. This lyric is relatable when you’re single, when you’re in a relationship, or even in just your day-to-day life outside of the romantic sphere.

Even though I’m not in a relationship and have never had a romantic experience, I feel as if I can connect to Olivia’s music because of how emotional it is. I think the biggest thing about her music is how she writes about her experiences. “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” is basically a timeline of a relationship, but it still remains relatable for people who have never been in a relationship. I think one of the reasons her music is impactful is because she writes her lyrics from the perspective of how SHE feels in a relationship. In other words, it feels as if she is revealing the deepest, most vulnerable parts of herself, making me connect with every one of her emotions even if I might not have experienced them in the same ways that she has.

I struggled a lot last year with my own doubt and insecurities about my career choice and whether what I was doing was what I really wanted to do, and when I heard “the cure,” I felt as if my feelings were being heard on a larger scale. This song is the perfect encapsulation of how important it is to know that you are enough and no one will be the answer to your insecurities or doubts, but yourself. This song is the defining song of the entire album. It’s the second song she released and is the start of the “You Seem Pretty Sad” portion. I remember when I first heard this song, I was in tears while I was driving because I felt every emotion. I was in shock at how I was able to relate to Olivia when the songs at a very surface level are all based on a relationship. However, when listening to them on a deeper level, I realized that many of these feelings that are felt in a relationship are felt in many different settings as well.

“But my head is full of poison and my heart is full of doubt.” Going through college and seeing everyone around you succeed and accomplish the things you have wanted to achieve makes it really hard not to compare yourself to others. Now, don’t get me wrong, of course I want to be happy for everyone, but saying that is much easier said than done. For me, that’s always been my biggest struggle. I’m always in my head and filled with self-doubt and insecurities over every choice I’ve ever made, making myself my biggest enemy. This lyric from “the cure” takes every emotion of self-doubt and overthinking and compiles it into a simple lyric. Every time I listen to this song, I feel so heard and understood.

This album is an album that I think will forever stay as one of my favorites. I have grown up with Olivia through all her musical phases and can’t wait to see what her next one will be. For now, though, I can’t wait to scream my heart out to “the cure” at the Unraveled Tour in November!