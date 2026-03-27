More Than a Makeover: The Art of Giving Back

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes, all it takes is a weekend, 500 volunteers and a few gallons of paint to change how children experience school.

Last weekend, I plunged headfirst into the world of Project Makeover. As part of Florida Leadership Academy, a professional development program within the Heavener School of Business, I facilitate civic engagement by contributing to local service initiatives, one of which was Project Makeover— an incredible organization I would love to shed light on.

Project Makeover is a University of Florida-founded organization that began in 2008 with the idea of uniting student efforts to create a lasting impact on under-resourced elementary schools in East Gainesville. Inspired by the concept of community “makeovers,” it brings together university students, educators and local partners to transform school spaces into vibrant, inspiring environments. Through large-scale, collaborative renovations, Project Makeover aims to spark confidence, joy and imagination in young learners while giving UF students a meaningful way to give back to the Gainesville community.

As volunteers, we split into three sections: art, construction and landscaping. I was part of the art team, where we were handed paint supplies and divided into groups, each assigned a different mural project. Collaborating with fellow UF students and watching one of the art managers’ designs come to life was incredibly fulfilling. Meanwhile, other volunteers sanded surfaces, planted flowers, trimmed trees and contributed to various beautification efforts throughout the school.

Ava Gueck, the 2025–2026 Executive Director of PM, answered a few questions about her experience with Project Makeover.

Q: Why did you join Project Makeover?

A: “Project Makeover has been one of the most meaningful experiences I’ve had at UF. I joined because I wanted a way to make a direct impact on the Gainesville community, and PM gave me the opportunity to do that. I really do believe that the environment in which one learns has a major effect on their learning outcomes. Because of Project Makeover, I can confidently say I’ve been a part of something that creates lasting change.”

Q: What does Project Makeover mean to you?

A: “It’s inspiring to see the hundreds of volunteers who show up throughout the weekend to help with this amazing cause. Main Makeover and Project Makeover’s mission to transform schools would not be possible without these volunteers. Being a part of this club has strengthened my passion for service and shown me how valuable community engagement is.”

Sophia Caram, Graphic Designer of PM’s Marketing Team, shared her experience, as well.

Q: Why Project Makeover?

A: “Volunteering with Project Makeover has allowed me to give back to the Gainesville community in a meaningful way. I have been so blessed with the opportunity to study at an amazing school like UF, and I want to show thanks by paying it forward to the next generation of students!”

Beyond that, I had the pleasure of meeting PM’s founder, Josh Jackson.

Q: Tell me a bit about Project Makeover

A: “We started Project Makeover in 2008, and for eighteen years we’ve had the privilege of helping about sixteen schools, even returning to some for a second makeover. It’s a sustainable effort because there will always be a need in public education, and after years of serving different schools, it’s powerful to come back and spread even more joy. This weekend alone, we have around 500 student volunteers coming out from Friday through Sunday so that when students walk in on Monday, they see a brighter, renewed version of their school.”

Q: What does Project Makeover mean to you?

A: “At its core, this project is about community. It’s about people coming together, recognizing the impact they can have, supporting public education, caring for their neighbors, and growing together as a society. Gainesville is bigger than just campus, it’s about staying connected to the broader community and showing up for one another.”

Project Makeover is deeply committed to enriching the environments of the schools it serves. Learning— and the physical spaces that facilitate it— plays a crucial role in a child’s academic and personal development. By investing in beautification and revitalization, the organization helps address disparities in access to resources, promotes well-being and, ultimately, makes a meaningful impact on students and the broader Gainesville community.