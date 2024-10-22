The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was at my usual morning spin class on the notorious day two of my period, feeling like trash. The gears felt heavier than usual, I was fatigued and seeing black not even five minutes into class. And then a revolution hit me: “Why the hell am I here?”

I think we often find ourselves in situations like this: not listening to our body’s cycle and forcing it to do things it clearly doesn’t want to do. We try to mold our cycles to fit our schedules when really, it makes more sense for it to be the other way around.

I recently discovered cycle syncing, which is defined by New York Presbyterian as “being aware of the different phases of your cycle, and adjusting your lifestyle, such as diet, exercise, and sleep habits to support your body during each phase.” Basically, instead of villainizing the cycle that brings about the red tide, we roll with it.

Before befriending this beast, we should understand that the menstrual cycle is a lot more than just a week of bleeding. It’s actually made up of four phases, which, surprise surprise, explains the rollercoaster of changes we experience week by week.

The cycle starts with menstruation. Lasting on average 3-5 days, this is when the uterus contracts and angrily tells its unused lining to GTFO.

Diet = Eat iron-rich foods like seafood, nuts, beans and leafy greens. Aim for 18 mg of iron a day, so that you’re not seeing black like yours truly. Something to note is that Vitamin C increases iron absorption while calcium decreases it! And of course, indulge in some chocolate if you so please.

Movement = Some find that exercise helps with cramps while some are extra fatigued. Low-impact exercises like pilates and yoga are a great way to keep your body moving while not over-exerting it.

Hormones/Mood = Prostaglandins are high, which tells the uterus to contract, hence, cramps! Estrogen and progesterone are at their lowest to help shed the lining, and it’s thought that this shift contributes to period cravings.

Next is the follicular phase, which overlaps with the menstrual phase. This phase starts on day one of the period and ends when ovulation begins, lasting about 10-14 days. At this stage, follicles in the ovaries grow in preparation for releasing an egg.

Diet = Because of its overlap with the period, make sure you’re eating a good amount of iron.

Movement = You might feel more energized during this time. Run, weightlift, go crazy.

Hormones/Mood = Estrogen and progesterone levels rise, helping you feel sociable, happy and motivated. Serotonin, the feel-good neurotransmitter, tends to increase during this time too. Yay!

The ovulatory phase is next and lasts 1-2 days. At this time, an egg is making its way to one of the fallopian tubes.

Diet = If you’re trying to conceive, a B complex vitamin helps support early pregnancy. And of course, keep the iron going!

Movement = Light the candles and lay out the rose petals if you know what I mean.

Hormones/Mood = Libido is highest due to high estrogen and testosterone (it’s not only in men!).

And the best for last: the luteal phase, lasting 12-14 days. Cue all the PMS symptoms! The egg goes from the fallopian tube to the uterus. If not fertilized, your period arrives, and the cycle starts over again.

Diet = Go easy on salt as you’re more likely to retain it during this time. Calcium and magnesium can help ease PMS symptoms like sore breasts and bloating. Eating complex carbs like whole grains and vegetables can help increase serotonin.

Movement = It’s easy to fall into a slump during this phase, but keeping your body moving in enjoyable ways can help.

Hormones/Mood = Serotonin levels tend to dip. Premenstrual depression is a real thing! Estrogen and progesterone increase in the first half, then drop in the second half if you’re not pregnant. Feeling bloated? Progesterone can slow down the intestines. Feeling anxious? Elevated estrogen and progesterone can do that.

Cycle syncing may seem like common sense, but if you’re like me and are in the habit of viewing your cycle as a stumbling block instead of it being your body doing its best to stay healthy, this idea feels new. Whether you try cycle syncing or not, the bottom line is to be kind to your body and listen to what it needs.