When most students think of the students in the Honors Program at the University of Florida, they think of them with disdain as they picture the white Honors Village dorms. However, being an honors student entails much more than enjoying some benefits. A UF Honors student must partake in various academic and enrichment requirements to remain in the program. Whether you’re an honors student or seeking to learn more about the program, here is a brief overview of what it means to be in the Honors Program at the University of Florida.

Academic Points

One of the main requirements for staying in the UF Honors Program is obtaining eight academic points. This is most commonly fulfilled by taking honors courses. There are various types of honors courses, including honor sections of UF, interdisciplinary, professional development and signature courses. However, the honors courses most favored among students in the program are the (Un)Common courses. These one-credit art, reading and writing courses are focused on discussion and go in-depth into a specific subject.

However, there are various additional ways one can obtain academic points. Double majoring, a course-based camp, a minor, a certificate, publications, graduate courses, undergraduate research, an honors study abroad program, honor society membership, writing an honors thesis and being a teacher assistant are some ways to obtain academic points.

Freshman are required to get two academic points by the end of their spring semester. To see this to completion, I enrolled in the course-based camp The Chemistry of Harry Potter and (Un)Common Arts: Dear Evan Hansen. I highly recommend these courses to any honors student needing academic points.

Enrichment Points

The second point requirement for the UF Honors Program is to obtain six enrichment points. These points are more challenging because they require a deeper level of involvement. However, there are still various opportunities throughout the semester to obtain these points. The most common ways to gain these points are through the Honors Involvement Conference, studying abroad, a performing arts group, an internship and serving the university or the community. They also recently added a new category of leadership position within the University community.

Although you do not need to obtain any enrichment points as a freshman, I attended the Honors Involvement Conference. This allowed me to get a point while gaining more information about the Honors Program, which I found very useful in my first semester at UF.

Honors Organizations

Several honors student organizations are offered exclusively to UF Honor students as well. Being in the Honors Program makes you a member of the Student Honors Organization. However, various organizations appeal to more creative and niche interests that students may have. These organizations include the Association of Honors Art, Honors & Aprons, Honors Athletics, Honor Chords, Honors Ensemble, Honors Gators for Gainesville, Honors Tabletop and PRISM: UF Honors Magazine.

This year, I have been involved in PRISM as a writer and an editor. This organization has become a creative outlet for me and a refreshing contrast to the rigorous academic writing that my courses require.

Opportunities and Events

Above all the requirements and student organizations to join, there are many fun and unique opportunities and events that you can experience as an honors student. There are events throughout the month in the honors courtyard with free food and opportunities for connection with the honors community. There are also honors advisors you can consult with and workshops that occur in the Honors Village.

The Honors Program also offers trips that can range from a night to a few days for honors students, some of which are free! The past semester, I attended an event called PJs and Paddling, where I went to Lake Wauburg for late-night kayaking across the lake. They even offer honors study abroad programs and classes. It’s these opportunities that make the program unique and balance rigorous academia with personal, social and professional growth.

Overall, if you’re accepted into the Honors Program at the University of Florida, I highly recommend getting involved and taking full advantage of all the incredible opportunities the program has to offer.