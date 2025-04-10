Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I’m A Pre-Med & I’m Not Afraid To Admit That…

Ranya Sevilleno
Confession #1: That title is a lie. I am in fact scared to say these things but in the name of possibly relating to others, here I go. 

  1. I cringe everytime I refer to myself as premed. Even more so because I’m Asian.
    1. I immediately assume people think I’m an airhead, or worse, just another Asian kid whose parents forced them into medicine. I’m not. And I’m extremely grateful my parents aren’t like that. 
  2. I think if I grew up less academically validated, I would’ve chosen a different path.
    1. Yes, I love that medicine allows you to help people, but obviously helping people isn’t exclusive to medicine. Another big reason why this field appeals to me? The endless academic milestones. I like how concrete those checkpoints are. They give me direction.
  3. Sometimes, I feel threatened by other pre-meds.
    1. When someone else says they’re pre med, I secretly worry they’re making my chances of getting into medical school harder. I hate that I do this and I know it feeds into toxic pre-med culture, and I’m working on it!!!
  4. I’m embarrassed by how little I socialize.
    1. The friends I made during my freshman and sophomore years are all at FSU. I have a long-distance bestie who I text maybe every other day and only see during breaks. Other than that, radio silence. Most of the time, I don’t think about it. But when I see friend groups hanging out, I suddenly feel like something’s wrong with me.
  5. My GPA is not cute.
    1. If my straight A high school self saw what grade I got in physics last semester, she would actually evaporate into a thundercloud just so she could strike me with lightning. 
  6. I’ve still only shadowed one doctor.
    1. And I left early that day because my period came out of nowhere. I completely bled through the scrubs, and my vision was going black from cramps. In the extremely unlikely chance that one of the doctors I emailed about shadowing is reading this, I’d like to say: hi, please email me back or I will cry.  
  7. Most of the things I do aren’t even health related.
    1. I worry if medical school admissions will look at my involvement and question my commitment to medicine. Even my parents, who I give updates to regularly, have questioned me several times if this is what I really want. 

Even if you’re not going into healthcare, I hope that this can be a reminder that your journey towards your goals doesn’t have to match up with the majority or with what’s considered ideal. There’s more than one way to skin a cat. All roads lead to Rome. Several ways to brew coffee. You get the idea! 

