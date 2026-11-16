This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I legitimately see Kalshi ads more than I see my family. If you watch TV, scroll on TikTok or even walk in a major city for more than five minutes, you’re almost guaranteed to see Kalshi’s stupid green logo at least once.

Kalshi and its posse of similarly stupid online betting agencies are shamelessly preying on young Americans, specifically young men, with the goal of producing gambling addicts. Jake Pearson, a reporter at ProPublica, put out a killer hit piece about DraftKings (basically the SHEIN version of Kalshi) where he went “undercover” into the world of sports betting. I won’t spoil his findings, but the gist is that these companies have zero qualms about the damage they’re inflicting on society. In fact, they encourage said damage.

Now, I could easily sit here and expound on Pearson’s article. I could cite the absolutely insane results of study after study that demonstrate the financial, psychological and relational damage that sports betting can inflict. I could scorn at the way easy access to sports betting has tangibly changed the way that professional leagues in the U.S. and abroad function. I could go on and on all day long, but this article isn’t about sports betting. It’s about Love Island.

Yes, the reality TV show that consumes the first half of my summer every year. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, click off the article and go watch. Kidding! It’s a dating show where eight 20-somethings are dumped at this beautiful villa on an island in Fiji for 10 weeks with the goal of “finding love.” It’s interactive because the viewers at home are allowed to vote on their favorite couples toward the end. I’ve been watching since season two, back when the show was on CBS and hosted by Sarah Hyland.

The show’s vibes took a turn during season six, but in my opinion, the turn was for the better. We got a new host, Ariana Maddix, and the most iconic cast of the show’s history (argue with the wall). By the second week, Leah Kateb, Serena Page, and JaNa Craig, better known as PPG, had taken the Internet by storm. Viewership was soaring, and all of the sudden, TikTok was treating every opportunity to vote like a gubernatorial election. Fast forward to this past season, and the show’s momentum caught a second wind. More eyes than ever were on the villa, and brands took notice. Some were in the comments of TikToks for post-episode debriefs, others were literally offering Melanie gifts to leave Sincere (if you know, you know). It truly felt like the whole Internet was in on one big inside joke. Then, along came Kalshi.

In a time where money is tighter than ever, Kalshi is positioning itself as a way to make money out of thin air. I was selling them a little short at the beginning when I lumped them in with DraftKings and other sports betting platforms. Kalshi’s basically a life-betting agency. Yes, the interface supports sports betting, but it also supports betting on the weather, on how many times a politician mentions a predecessor in a speech, and even Love Island. In my opinion, this breadth makes Kalshi uniquely sinister because there’s no line as to what can become a parlay or a bet. Your world can (and will) become entirely enmeshed with betting.

Well, odds are, not your world. Online betting is a pretty male-dominated field. Out of Kalshi’s 4 million users, over 3 million are male, meaning female users only make up about a quarter of its consumer profile, and these demographic margins are far steeper on exclusively sports-betting platforms. However, if you’re thinking that 25% still seems kind of high, you’d be somewhat right. Before season 8 of Love Island, it was half that. This is causation, not correlation. According to the LA Times, Kalshi spent millions on a widespread TikTok campaign targeted at female viewers of the show, and it paid off BIG time, with 67% of all Love Island-related bets being placed by women.

Women literally run the world and its pockets. Forbes reports that nearly 90% of purchases in the U.S. are made by women. Western culture is rife with evidence that backs this up. Every year, the same unfunny joke about dads being equally surprised by what “Santa” got for their kids for Christmas resurfaces. This is because moms do the heavy lifting. Tapping into female audiences is all but required for consumer-based companies to reach full potential, and Kalshi is no different. So, why do I specifically hate Kalshi? Because I don’t like scams.

The first time I watched “The Princess and the Frog,” I had a pit in my stomach every time Dr. Facilier was on screen. I was maybe five years old at the time, but I understood the sentiment Disney was trying to communicate, the adage that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Fast forward nearly two decades and my understanding has evolved. Yes, things that seem too good to be true still usually aren’t. Additionally, though, if it seems like you’re getting something for free or “beating” the house, you’re missing the point. I talked a little bit about this in my article about data overtaking oil as the world’s most valuable asset. In today’s day and age, no company is truly giving you anything for free. You are paying for everything, you just might be only aware of your end of the bargain. Online betting is not only a forfeiture of money, but also your attention, your spending habits and your online behaviors. And for what? An illusion? No, I don’t mean the chance factor innate in making predictive bets, I mean a literal illusion.

Kalshi’s been in hot water for manipulating Spotify streaming numbers and allowing pre-taped Survivor episodes on its prediction markets. The attorney generals of two separate states have filed criminal charges against Kalshi for their alleged wishy-washy regulation and illegal business proceedings.

To be clear, I’m not calling Kalshi a scam company nor am I telling you what to do with your time and money. I’m just saying if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck…I’d bet it’s a duck, but not on Kalshi.