I Deleted TikTok – And You Should Too

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TikTok is one of the most popular and fastest-growing social media platforms — especially among Gen Z. It keeps users plugged into trends, breaking news, emerging creators and new music.The platform also creates space for connection, whether that’s with close friends or niche online communities.

The caveat? It’s incredibly addictive.

So addictive that at one point, I found myself spending more than 14 hours per week absorbed in doom-scrolling 15-second videos. I used to have a strong attention span, but midway through last semester, I struggled to focus on assignments, read books (even for fun) and stay engaged while listening to lectures. Nothing else in my life had changed except for my TikTok use.

One day, while I was with a friend, our screen-time notifications popped up at the same time, displaying our weekly usages. There was an eight-hour gap between us, with my time far exceeding hers. I was immediately embarrassed. Graciously, she told me it was only because she had deleted TikTok, heavily cut back on social media and had a friend holding her accountable.

She told me that she was now dedicating the hours she used to spend scrolling toward schoolwork, self-improvement and time with friends and family. She also said she noticed a major improvement in her attention span. After hearing this, I immediately felt motivated and convinced by her experience.

So, I deleted TikTok (and didn’t resort to Instagram Reels as an alternative).

Here’s what I learned:

The first week is the hardest.

On my first day alone, I probably opened my phone 50 times out of habit, instinctively looking for the app. Even when I was completely alone and felt the constant urge to scroll, I felt so ashamed. Those first few days made me realize that I did have an addiction, and this break would be beneficial — I just had to stay strong.

You might miss some news, but you won’t be as out of the loop as you think.

Yes, I missed some influencer drama. But anything actually important still found its way to me. I also started engaging more with traditional news outlets, which has left me feeling more informed and educated in a meaningful way.

You’ll discover that you actually have time for hobbies.

Without TikTok filling every spare moment, I had time again. I read an entire book for the first time in nearly a year. I created a walking routine and even took up shell art. Without the constant distraction, it became easier to develop new routines and try new things.

Your bank account will thank you.

TikTok Shop was dangerous for my wallet. I could purchase anything under the sun in less than three clicks, and I constantly “girl-mathed” my way into justifying purchases under $10. Without the app, I kept those dollars and now wince a little less when opening my bank app.

Your attention span can recover.

I’m no expert on brain chemistry, but after about three weeks without TikTok, I felt a notable difference. I was more focused, more present and actually abile to sit through lectures without my mind wandering.

Confession time… the relapse is real. I successfully stayed off TikTok for about a month and a half. Then I re-downloaded it for an assignment. After I finished, I immediately fell back into old habits and found myself aimlessly scrolling through my For You Page, unable to pull myself away.

Since my relapse of sorts, I’ve had the app consistently, and I can confidently say I’m worse off with it. I stay up later than I should, watch unnecessary brain rot, buy clothes I don’t need and get caught up in drama that has no real value. My progress in rebuilding my attention span has certainly been overridden by TikToks of the Mormon wives, Jake Shane and Survivor interviews.

In preparation for finals, I’m committing to deleting TikTok again.

If you think you may have an addiction too, I can’t encourage you enough to join me. The first week will be difficult. But once you make it over that hurdle, it gets easier. You might be surprised by how much your attention, your time and even your daily life improve.