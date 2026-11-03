How to Chill Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is busy and life is hard, especially when you’re an overachiever. You want to take all the classes required and then some because they seem interesting. You want to join a bunch of organizations to build your resume, gain experiences and have fun. You want to take advantage of all the resources universities render available to you. You want to go to all the functions and spend time with your friends. But sometimes, you need to slow down, take time for yourself and chill out. Here are some ways you can stress less and relax a little.

1. Mindset & Pace

The first thing to do is recognize that you need a break – trust me, I know it’s not that easy. Recently, I told my mom that going to events with my friends or for my school organizations is my break because of how busy I am. But, the reality is that you need to find a way to give yourself a real break.

Sometimes, you are going to need to say no to plans. Sometimes, you are going to need to ask for an excuse from a GBM. Sometimes, you are going to need to request an extension from your professor. And all of that is okay because you’re human.

Try to not overload yourself with responsibilities. As sad as it is, you also don’t need to go to every function or hang out with your friends all the time. You may even have a better time giving yourself an alone night to just relax.

2. Build Good Habits

This section is pretty straightforward, and probably the one that nobody wants to hear. But, in my opinion, it is also the most important for your overall physical and mental health. It’s hard to relax when your mind is spinning out of control, so I find that sometimes being reminded of these things is helpful.

Here are some basics you should do to keep your brain and body functioning at maximum capacity: try to get eight hours of sleep and maintain a sleep schedule if it’s feasible for you, eat enough and try to balance your diet with protein, vegetables, healthy fats and carbohydrates, drink water and try to get some exercise even if it is just an extra walk around your block.

Try to make it a habit to leave time in your week to clean your space. I also like to keep my spaces clean so that my mind can be clear too. This can help your mind feel more at ease when you are just trying to be in your space.

I also find that using a planner, making a schedule or a list for what you need to get done can be helpful. It decreases the chances of you stressing out later when you already know what’s coming. This can even prevent the overcommitting to activities for organizations or with friends. Also, when you use these methods, you realize you have a little more leeway in your schedule than before and may be more inclined to relax.

3. Simple & Fun Ways to Feel More Relaxed

If you don’t already, you should try to journal when in a high-stress situation or have a lot of things going on. Journaling regularly could fall into creating a good habit, but sometimes it can be difficult to build consistency. I tend to journal more when I am feeling a lot of emotions, have a lot going on at once or am going through something difficult. I used to think that it couldn’t really help me, but I’ve found writing about your problems can get all the negativity out of your system and help calm you down.

I also find that stimulating senses that aren’t usually used as much when I am go-go-going can be relaxing. You could listen to whatever music you like or opt for a more chill genre if your normal music isn’t really relaxing to you. Lighting a nice candle can also make you feel more relaxed no matter what you’re doing. Or, if you have one, I would recommend putting some essential oils in a diffuser, which is my personal favorite thing to do. I usually use peppermint if I have a headache or need to focus, and lavender when I want to relax.

I also always find a hot drink relaxing, so drinking some tea or hot cocoa could be a fun way to relax yourself a bit. Though, I will note that the sugar in the hot cocoa may not help your relaxation.

4. What to Do When Classes Are Kicking Your Butt

Almost every student has at least one bad semester. If you’re having a rough semester, the best thing you can do is remind yourself that you are trying your best. Most college students have a lot going on and it’s alright to struggle a bit. If anything, it’s a good sign that your classes are actually challenging you because it means you’re learning. You have to remind yourself that you’re here for a reason and you’re going to get to a great spot in the end, whether it’s what you originally planned or not.

Honestly, you should hype yourself up. Do positive affirmations. If you can’t help yourself in that way, then call someone and talk to them. I usually call my mom and whenever I’m stressed out about how I’m doing in a class, she reminds me that I’m still doing well overall and it’s completely fine to struggle a bit with classes, especially if you have a heavier course load or are taking a difficult class. Sometimes, you just need to take a second and realize where you are and how great that is on its own.

I also recommend calling someone to talk out your struggles regardless. I call my mom after almost every minor inconvenience or whenever I am really nervous about an exam.

I know most of this article was filled with things that you could probably come up with on your own. But, I also know that we don’t always do what’s best for us until someone else tells us to do it. Sometimes, we don’t like to listen to others around us either. If you don’t like taking advice from your friends and family, then consider me a stranger. If you don’t want to take a stranger’s word for it, then consider me a friend. I hope that you at least take away that everything is going to be fine. And maybe, you’ve been inspired to try some new relaxation techniques.