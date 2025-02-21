How I Turned a High School College Tour Into a Grad School Dream

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to believe that not getting into your dream school meant that you’d missed your shot. The idea of having to settle for a different path was something I couldn’t wrap my head around.

But over time, I’ve learned that sometimes, life has a way of taking you on a scenic route to get exactly where you’re meant to be. The winding road can lead to unexpected growth, lessons and opportunities that you might never have anticipated.

I’ve been thinking about my future for as long as I can remember. While many of my classmates didn’t start planning for college until junior or senior year of high school, I had already made up my mind long before that.

I can still recall the college tour we took during my freshman year — an experience I’d been waiting for since I first began to think about my future. Our school organized a trip to visit various universities, and I was both excited and nervous to see these campuses up close.

As we toured each school, I kept imagining myself walking through the halls, picturing my life at each one. Four universities were on the list, but there was one that stood out in a way I could never have predicted: the University of Florida (UF).

The moment I stepped onto UF’s campus, I felt a rush of excitement. There was an energy in the air that was unlike anything I had experienced before.

The students walking by, the architecture, the vibrant colors of the campus — it all just clicked. I felt like I was in the right place, and I remember thinking to myself, “This is it. This is where I belong.” I could already envision my future there, walking through those same paths, taking classes in those buildings and becoming part of that community.

But despite that strong feeling of belonging, life had a different plan for me. When the time came to choose a college, I ended up at Florida International University (FIU).

FIU was closer to home and I had a chance to pursue a unique combination of opportunities that I couldn’t pass up. Looking back, I know it was the right decision at the time.

My professors at FIU were brilliant and helped me grow academically and professionally. I dove into extracurricular activities that challenged me in new ways, including working with a student-run media publication and the athletic department. I made lasting connections, gained hands-on experience and learned valuable skills that I would carry with me forever.

Still, my connection to UF never completely faded. The feeling that UF was where I belonged kept lingering in my mind. I knew I had to find a way back to the place that left such an impression on me.

It wasn’t until my sophomore year that things began to change. Like many students, I needed to fulfill some elective requirements, so I signed up for a branding and social media class.

I chose it mostly because I thought it would be fun, and honestly, I didn’t know what to expect. Little did I know, this would be the class that changed the course of my academic and professional future.

The class opened my eyes to the world of digital marketing. I dove into real-world strategies, learned about brand management and worked on projects that challenged my creativity. I was hooked. I realized I had found something that not only intrigued me but also felt like it was a perfect fit for my skills and interests.

As I got deeper into the subject, I felt a strong pull to continue my education in this field. Digital marketing was evolving rapidly and I realized that I needed to further my education and gain more specialized knowledge. This realization sent me down the path of researching graduate programs, and once again, UF stood out.

UF’s Digital Strategy Master’s Program was exactly what I had been searching for. It was the perfect opportunity to refine my skills, learn from experts in the field and set myself up for a career in the marketing industry.

As I further explored the program, I felt like every piece of the puzzle was falling into place. I was thrilled at the thought of returning to UF — this time as a graduate student.

The moment I received my acceptance letter from UF, I was overjoyed. It was one of those moments where everything felt surreal. The excitement I had felt on that college tour in high school had come full circle. The dream that I had held onto for so many years was now within my reach. It felt like the universe had a way of leading me back to where I was always meant to be.

This journey has taught me that detours aren’t dead ends — they’re part of the path that prepares you for what’s to come. FIU gave me the foundations, experiences and skills to take this next step. Without it, I don’t think I would have been as prepared to take on the challenges and opportunities that await me at UF.

While the road may take longer than anticipated, staying focused, open to new opportunities and true to your passions will guide you forward. Ultimately, it’s the journey itself that makes the destination all the more meaningful.

Now, as I prepare to embark on this new chapter of my academic and professional journey, I can’t help but reflect on how far I’ve come. What started as a high school dream to attend UF has transformed into something even bigger: a passion for digital marketing, a clearer sense of my career path and a deep understanding of how much I’ve grown along the way.