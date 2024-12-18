The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Until this semester, I never thought I would be so invested in the fashion industry. My roommate, Maya Cvetkovic, has immersed herself in the fashion industry in Gainesville, offering me a unique glimpse into the challenges and complexities of working in such a competitive field. From navigating the industry’s tight-knit, sometimes cliquish nature to overcoming the hurdles that come with building a career, she has experienced firsthand what it takes to break through. Throughout this article, we will explore the journey of getting into the fashion world at this level, delve into her personal experiences, showcase her impressive portfolio and get her insights on what makes the industry so intricate and demanding. Through her perspective, I aim to shed light on the realities behind the glamorous façade of fashion.

Maya Cvetkovic

Cvetkovic explained that her passion for fashion has been a lifelong journey, serving as a form of self-expression and a source of confidence. For her, clothes are not just about style — they are a way to communicate who she is without words. Selecting an outfit allows her to tap into different aspects of her personality, creating looks that reflect her moods, desires and ambitions. She says fashion has always been an empowering tool, giving her the strength to embrace her individuality. When she walks around in an outfit that makes her feel good, it acts as a shield against the judgments and expectations of others. The opinions of people around her become irrelevant because, in that moment, she is comfortable and confident in her own skin. For Cvetkovic, fashion is more than just wearing clothes — it’s a form of self-affirmation that helps her carve out a space where she doesn’t have to conform to the stereotypes or labels society often tries to impose on her. Through fashion, she has found freedom, an escape from the constraints of being pigeonholed into one-dimensional perceptions. It allows her to defy those limiting categories and express her complete, multifaceted identity. Whether through bold statements or subtle details, Cvetkovic uses clothing to communicate her uniqueness, helping her transcend the boxes others try to place her in and reinforcing her sense of self-worth.

Maya Cvetkovic

With that passion in mind, it was shocking to her that there was anything related to that on and around campus. She started exploring different magazines that she found on social media or from tables in Turlington Square, but getting involved in those organizations was harder than she expected. She explained that she dealt with a lot of self-doubt when first trying to break into this industry. Impostor syndrome snuck in, and it was difficult to find the courage to reach out to these organizations and make connections. Connections, which she explains, are incredibly important in the Gainesville fashion industry. Cvetkovic shed light on the “clique-y-ness” of the fashion industry, describing it as a significant challenge for newcomers trying to break in. She believes that passion should be the primary criterion for entering the industry, and it should function more like a school club where everyone has an equal opportunity to participate. However, the reality is quite different. Many of the same people dominate the shows and events, creating an environment where it feels like only those with connections or prior experience get a chance. She shared an experience where a photographer from a major magazine revealed that out of hundreds of applicants, the ones who are selected often have some form of insider connection. This creates an unspoken barrier that makes it difficult for newcomers to gain access to opportunities. Furthermore, Cvetkovic highlighted how the industry’s structural issues often lead to frustration. Despite being student-run, events are disorganized, with little attention to detail or proper planning—such as incorrect sizes, missing elements and confusion over concepts. In some cases, established models tend to get priority, while newer models are often treated as an afterthought. She emphasized the disheartening experience of having hopes raised, only to be left hanging, sometimes even being “ghosted” after giving up significant time and effort. These challenges underscore deep-rooted favoritism and lack of accountability, which make the industry feel like a place where connections outweigh talent or passion.

Ian Alverez Ward

Ian Alverez Ward

When asked if she thinks that the Gainesville fashion industry is a reflection of what the major league fashion industry looked like, she pointed out that the application processes for local events are often more extensive, and the actual fashion world operates in a much simpler way—show up, walk the runway and get hired. The emphasis on who you know tends to come later, once you’ve established yourself. She expressed frustration at the exclusivity of the local scene, noting that, despite being student-run and intended to be more accessible, it’s surprisingly difficult for students to get involved. Instead of feeling like a fun, inclusive club, the process often feels like applying for a job, with no clear sense of what they’re looking for in applicants. She then made it a point to emphasize how rewarding it is to see everyone – managers, planners, stylists, makeup artists, photographers and models – come together and create a beautiful product that is the show and the pictures that come from it.

Cvetkovic encouraged anyone with a genuine interest to get involved but also stressed the importance of overcoming the barriers of exclusivity and favoritism that often make participation feel out of reach. She emphasizes the importance of boldness and individuality, often choosing designs that push boundaries and reflect personal style. Fashion, for her, is an art form – a way to express emotions and convey powerful messages through each look. The attitude and demeanor of the person wearing the piece are just as crucial as they bring the outfit to life and make it resonate with the audience. Color experimentation and playing with various styles are key elements in the creative process, particularly when it comes to makeup, which serves as a vital component in tying a look together. The excitement of drawing inspiration from various sources and reimagining them in a contemporary context is also a driving force as they seek to incorporate fresh, wearable elements into their designs. Additionally, they find inspiration in the creative outputs of others, appreciating how their peers’ visions shine through. However, success in the industry requires persistence, as rejection is inevitable, but the belief that there is always someone who will appreciate your work keeps the momentum going. Once one person opens a door, others are sure to follow. The key to breaking into the industry goes beyond traditional avenues like magazines — there are clubs and organizations outside of academic settings that provide valuable opportunities to get involved and showcase one’s work.

Maya Cvetkovic

Maya Cvetkovic’s journey into the fashion industry in Gainesville reveals both the passion and the challenges that come with pursuing a career in such a competitive and often exclusive field. Her experiences highlight the significance of persistence, personal style and the power of connection while also shedding light on the obstacles that can make breaking into the industry feel daunting. Despite the barriers of favoritism, disorganization and the “clique-y-ness” that can dominate local fashion scenes, Cvetkovic remains committed to pushing boundaries and embracing individuality. Her journey reminds us that success in fashion, like in any field, is not only about talent but also about resilience and the willingness to persevere through rejection. Ultimately, her story underscores that fashion is more than just clothing—it’s an art form, a means of self-expression and a reflection of one’s unique identity. Whether in Gainesville or on a larger scale, the courage to stand out and continue striving truly opens doors to success.