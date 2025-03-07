The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring semester is the hardest semester in my experience, which is why making plans for spring break is so important. Having things to look forward to is a great way to stay motivated and I know it keeps me going.

For many students, especially those from out of state, going home to their families is not an option. But don’t worry, here is your perfect guide to fun things to do this spring break.

All these suggestions are activities that can be done in a day trip, and they are all within the Gainesville area, no further than 45 minutes from campus.

1. Museums

As someone new to Gainesville, I know that I don’t get to explore some of the places that are even just right on campus. However, I have taken the time to visit these two museums right off campus and they are absolutely worth the trip, especially since they are both free for UF students!

First, we have the Harn Museum of Art, which is a beautiful museum right off campus on Hull Road. Right now, they have their new Silver Linings exhibit alongside many others. Their typical hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 pm., but they have a few workshops and events like Art After Dark, which is from 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays.

Then, just steps from there is the Florida Museum of Natural History. This location has the most beautiful live exhibit of a Butterfly Rainforest. There are different activities and events on different days, but you should definitely check them out before they close for renovation on March 24th.

2. Swimming

Obviously, we want to get our tan on and maybe do some water activities and the perfect place is Lake Wauburg. Also free for UF students, it has reservable spaces for larger groups, tons of waterfront activities, workshops and events. I personally love to paddle board and then take a dip in the swimming area.

If you want to explore a little farther out of town, Ginnie Springs is just the place. They have many of the same waterfront activities, but they have tubing along the Santa Fe River and snorkeling and scuba diving.

They even have a camping option for those of you who are down for an adventure. All of their activities are inexpensive and the drive from campus is relatively direct.

3. Outdoor adventures

If you are looking for a more picturesque place to walk and take some pictures, look no further than Sweetwater Wetlands Park. It is not 10 minutes by car from campus and it has more than 3.5 miles of walkable trails and boardwalks where you can observe the native plants and animals, including our beloved gators.

They have walking tours and are open every day from 7 a.m. to sunset. The park offers walking tours on weekends and Wednesday Bird Walks at the Wetlands with the Alachua Audubon Society.

Another beautiful place to walk and take pictures is the Kanapaha Botanical Gardens. It’s a shorter walk, just one and a half miles of paved walkway that takes you throughout all the gardens. It is primarily used as a small wedding venue, and it is most colorful in the summer months. However, it has the largest display of bamboo in Florida all year round.

They allow outside food and encourage picnics on the property. It is wheelchair-accessible and also less than 20 minutes from campus.

Regardless of where you end up visiting this spring break, I hope you have a relaxing and restful break from school. Hopefully, these locations will give you a couple of ideas of fun things to do, and you can plan some fun activities with your friends for your week off!