From Pinterest Boards to Plaza, UF Women Create Their 0wn Aesthetics

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving to a college town is like moving to a new world: there’s different style, different norms and certainly different vibes. Despite coming from various states, the many counties in Florida, and even different countries across the globe, UF women have created a unique sense of fashion that you will only see in Gainesville.

Pop Culture rules over us all; we as college girls can’t help but take some of what we see online, and integrate it into our own life. Though heavily inspired by the “aesthetics” or pinterest board vibes you see roaming the internet, our Gainesville girls like to put their own spin on it. They’ve taken popular trends and clothing looks and integrated it into their life enough to make it their own.

Let’s see exactly what it is I’m talking about.

The Clean Girl

Now let me preface, this is not the same clean girl we have been seeing rule the internet for the past two years; no, you won’t always see that Sophia Richie bun or Hailey Bieber minimal makeup look, but it will definitely be reminiscent of that. The UF “clean girl” has her own aesthetic.

I would say this is the most common, consistent aesthetic you will see around campus. By that I mean, those who partake in this “look” live and breathe it; it is not just an aesthetic, but their lifestyle. This girl is usually, but not always, a member of one of the many (eighteen to be exact) sororities on campus and is often very involved in Greek life as a whole. You will see her running for Fraternity Sweetheart or executive council, and she is always uploading to the PhotoCircle to make it on the cover post of her organization’s Instagram.

The UF “clean girl” lives and breathes the Student Rec, either on the StairMaster or in morning Yogalates. You will never see her outside of a matching workout set (in about five different colors because why wouldn’t you if it looks good?), unless she has changed into a bikini to tan on the Honors Village lawn.

Oh, and let’s not forget to include her fabulous collection of Parke sweatshirts that she always stuffs in her backpack to pull out at Norman Library when it gets a little too chilly in there (because she is always prepared and thinks ahead, obviously).

This girl is usually one of the sweetest girls you’ll ever meet; she’s the type to see you in the MacDinton’s bathroom and say, “you are just so gorgeous,” or “wow, your outfit is amazing.” You really either want to be the clean girl or be with the clean girl.

You will definitely see the UF “clean girl” a lot around campus and with a more similar and consistent look than the following aesthetics. It seems to be our campus’s signature look and one that many girls quickly acclimate to once they move to Gainesville.

Future Madam President

This is the friend that you will quite literally never see unless you have availability for a quick coffee chat from 9:00-9:15. If you ever think you are behind in life, she is the worst person to compare yourself to because I promise you, you are behind her (but so is everyone else!).

She is the most organized person you will ever meet, but not by choice, because if she doesn’t have the Google Calendar color coded for every different organization she is a part of, she wouldn’t be able to keep track of all the meetings she has from 9-5 every business day.

This boss lady is a mix of the “Rory Gilmore Academia” aesthetic and the “Olivia Pope Political Icon” vibe. She is a high achiever who not only wants to be the best, but will do whatever it takes to get there. She is probably a member of the most exclusive leadership organizations on campus, like UF Student Government or Florida Blue Key (or both because she really is that girl). She definitely has a leadership role within these already selective clubs, because she spent her first year networking and over-involving herself to guarantee a position (she really is always thinking ahead).

This girl scrolls on Linkedin every morning like it’s Instagram; she already hit five hundred connections the first week she had the app, but she still clicks “connect” on anyone she’s seen in the last five years because, you know, “networking.”

She really is the best type of friend to have because if you have a problem, she will fix it by whatever means necessary. She may be overly rehearsed and a bit performative at times, but that’s only because it’s too hard to turn off.

It takes a special type of person to be a Miss Madam President. You have to have the drive and the willpower to withstand the criticism and rejection it may take to get to that position, and only a few have it. It is a less common aesthetic that you will see on campus, solely because of the fact that it is less attainable to achieve, but I promise you will encounter at least a few of these during your days at UF.

Editorial It Girl

This is the coolest girl you will probably ever meet; she brings the “Y2K” baddie and “Model Off Duty” look to the next level. She embodies the epitome of IDGAF, but not in a disrespectful or unprofessional way; she simply couldn’t care less about what anyone else thinks of her. She’s got her vision and that’s all she is working towards. Someone giving her a side eye in the middle of Turlington because she decided to wear jeans in the 80 degree weather wouldn’t even make her bat an eye.

This girl is the epitome of confidence, and she is so self assured it makes you start questioning your own goals, because “maybe I should be more like her.” But no, you can’t be this type of girl unless you just are; it is the type of aesthetic that you can’t really copy or recreate without sticking out like a sore thumb. Therefore, you won’t see many of these around campus, but the ones you do, you won’t help but be able to recognize.

This girl is usually in the Journalism or Liberal Arts School, and she just LIVES for her major. She is the type of person who picks her major for enjoyment, not for a possible future salary. She is probably part of Strike Magazine, The Agency or Her Campus UFL, and she lives and breathes her orgs. She is someone who lives for production and art, and she simply enjoys creating something bigger than herself.

She also always has the absolute best outfits, and not in an “oh that’s so cute” way, but in a “wow that is the best effing look I’ve ever seen” way. She will make you stop and stare on the way to class out of pure admiration. She is exactly who she thinks she is, and she doesn’t ever question it.

Bassline CEO

This girl is the definition of work hard, play harder. She embodies the spirit of UF with her never-ending grind, only to absolutely dominate the floor at every rave they throw at VIVID without fail.

This girl isn’t just an aesthetic, she’s a vision. She probably isn’t a part of any of the typical or popular student organizations you see on campus, but that’s not because she lacks involvement, it’s because she creates her own. She has a vision of how she sees and experiences the world, and she can’t help but be a creative genius – someone who is able to create something from nothing.

This girl is typically “facey,” but not at the normal events you would expect, like tailgates, socials and bars. No, this girl is EDM royalty. She can’t help but gravitate towards local clubs like University Club or VIVID, where the dancing light beams and the beat of the bass create an unbelievable atmosphere where she just thrives.

She has the natural aura of a 2010s Tumblr rave girl who thrives in a high-intensity environment, and can’t help but look gorgeous with a flower crown atop of her head. She also has the determination and brilliance of an entrepreneur—she is destined to do big things in this life in ways we have never seen.

Her ambition is something that you’ve really never seen before, but she does not sacrifice her artistry and whimsical nature for the sake of perception. She is someone who is true to herself, but who is also a natural go-getter and will always ensure her career and school life are of the utmost importance.

You will see many of this type around campus, but there are only a few that truly embody the spirit of this character. But when you do meet this kind of girl, you can’t help but find yourself questioning the complexity of her personality and wanting to know more.

While there is certainly much more that encompasses the variety of aesthetics that UF women have, these are some that clearly dominate the atmosphere of campus life, and that you surely will encounter a time or two during your time here.