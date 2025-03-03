“Food Not Bombs” — How Local Gainesville Students Are Giving Back To Their Community

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Food Not Bombs (FNB) is a loose-knit volunteer effort focused on distributing vegetarian meals to unhoused individuals. Holding leftist beliefs, FNB contends that government efforts often overlook American hunger despite its surplus, thus characterizing its mission as a counter to that alleged ignorance.

In Gainesville, weekly Friday meet-ups extend the organization’s efforts. At approximately 6:30 pm, volunteers gather at a park across the street from the Civic Media Center and hand out meals, drinks, and other necessary supplies to homeless locals who attend.

The set up

On February 14th, 2025, roughly nine volunteers attended the FNB event, initiating their efforts by organizing a long table from which the food would be distributed. Paper plates and bowls, plastic cups and utensils, and water occupied the table’s left end, allowing the recipients to prepare for the food handout. Moving along the worktop was the food, consisting of corn, lentil bolognese, french fries, sweet potato banana pudding, apple crisps, collard greens and oatmeal cookies. At the table’s end were plastic bags, feminine hygiene products and condoms.

Across the sidewalk, volunteers also organized a dinner table for those eating the food. Approximately fifteen recipients were present, many of whom sat in one of the nine spots to dine together. Participants were allowed to grab multiple servings of the food as well as to take any items to go.

Victoria Villavicencio

The environment

The sense of community at the Valentine’s Day event was staggering. While many volunteers were left without tasks, given all other assignments were already handled, no one left before clean up. Instead, those who were not busy supervised the entire process and remained on-call in case any recipients or other volunteers required help.

Those receiving the food also exuded kindness. Many of them wished the volunteers a happy Valentine’s Day, an uncommon yet endearing wish. There were clear relationships between the homeless individuals, as well. Oftentimes, when they requested seconds, it was to deliver to others who could not make it that day.

In one instance, a local public worker requested that the volunteers prepare a plate for a recipient who, while around the corner, did not have the strength to attend. After collecting the food, utensils and water, the man packed the supplies into his bike’s small pouch and proceeded with the delivery.

By the end of the effort, the collard greens were the only items left over. Not wavering in their efforts, the volunteers all contributed to gathering the supplies, including the chairs and the tables, and storing them in the Civic Media Center, an act that, while part of the job, accentuated their shared determination. “No one deserves to be unhoused, and Gainesville has a massive strain on resources because of the transient population, so I give what I can to help the local community,” said one of the attendees.

Visit the Food Not Bombs website for more information.