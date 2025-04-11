The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Let’s be honest, have you ever tried on an outfit and instantly knew it wasn’t made for you? On the same note, you see someone else wearing the same exact pieces and the outfit screams their name. That’s most likely because you picked the wrong silhouette or style for your body. Bodies come in all shapes and sizes and dressing for your body type is all about enhancing your best features. The right outfit can boost your confidence, create balance, and highlight your unique proportions. Whether you have an hourglass, pear, apple, rectangle or inverted triangle body shape, understanding how different cuts, fabrics and styles work with your body can help you look and feel your best.

Hourglass

Ladies with hourglass figures have naturally defined waists with well-balanced bust and hips. The objective when dressing for this shape is to highlight curves without adding bulk or hiding the waistline. Going for fitted tops, or peplum styles can accentuate the waist. Round, oval or sweetheart necklines look best on these individuals. Likewise, slim or straight bottoms would bring proportion to the outfit. If in need of a dress option, wrap, bodycon and fit-and-flare dresses can enhance these silhouettes.

Pear Shape

Individuals with a pear-shaped body have hips that are wider than your shoulders, and likely a well-defined waist. The key to dressing for this body type is to balance your proportions by drawing attention to your upper body while flattering your lower half. This encompasses off-the-shoulder, boat neck and wide-neck tops to help create balance. Similarly, A-line skirts, fit-and-flare or empire-waist dresses highlight the waist while flowing over the hips. Even wrap dresses create a flattering silhouette. The trick is to add volume to your shoulders and bust.

Apple Shape

This body shape describes individuals with wider midsections, a fuller bust, a less defined waist and slimmer legs. In this case, try to draw attention upward and create a lengthening effect. This includes choosing V-neck or scoop-neck tops. As well as, opting for high-waisted, straight-leg or bootcut pants to elongate the legs. A-line or pencil skirts can also balance your figure by emphasizing the lower body. Incorporating vertical patterns and shapes, like stripes, can get the job done too.

Rectangle

These ladies have shoulders, waists and hips that are fairly uniform in width, with minimal waist definition. The goal when dressing for this body type is to create curves by accentuating the waist and adding dimension to the bust and hips. Belted tops and wrap styles help define the waist. While ruffled, draped or embellished tops can add volume to the bust and shoulders. Reaching for flared, bootcut or wide-leg pants brings attention to the lower half. If looking for a dress moment, bodycon styles with ruching or color blocking can create the illusion of curves. Belts, structured blazers and jackets that nip in at the waist create definition for rectangle-shaped figures.

Inverted Triangle

Inverted triangle body shape describes individuals with shoulders that are broader than their hips, and their waist may be less defined. Dressing for this shape is to focus on balancing your proportions by softening the upper body and adding volume to the lower half. This means incorporating soft, flowy fabrics and V-neck or scoop-neck tops. Aiming for A-line skirts, wide-leg or flared pants to add volume to the lower half. Or perhaps embracing bright colors, patterns and textured fabrics on the bottom help create balance. Many tend to avoid skinny jeans, which would add more attention to the shoulders. If looking for a dress, search for pieces with embellishments, ruffles or pleats at the bottom to help balance proportions.

All in all, by selecting clothing that flatters your figure, you can create a wardrobe that complements your personal style while making you feel comfortable and confident in every outfit. At the end of the day, it is about honing in on enhancing your natural beauty and wearing what makes you happy.