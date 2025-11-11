Fall Manicures

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between the temperature dropping and midterms taking over your life, nothing says “pick-me-up” quite like a little self-care moment. And honestly? A fresh manicure might just be the quickest way to feel instantly put together – and boost your mood while you’re at it. This season’s nail trends are all about cozy tones, subtle textures and that effortlessly chic vibe that pairs perfectly with your favorite oversized sweater and gingerbread latte. So whether you’re planning a perfect spa day with your besties or doing an at-home mani during your study break, here are six fall nail ideas to help you upgrade your look and embrace the season in style.

1. Moody Neutrals

Think deep taupes, creamy beiges or soft cocoa browns – the ultimate “quiet luxury” shades. These nails go with everything from your favorite fall flannel to your go-to going-out top.

Layer a sheer pink or nude underneath your neutral shade for a dimensional, salon-level finish. And don’t skip the glossy top coat – it keeps your mani looking fresh through all those study sessions.

2. Rust and Terracotta Tones

Rust, burnt orange and terracotta are basically fall in nail form: warm, earthy and cozy. These tones look stunning on every skin tone and pair perfectly with gold jewelry or a chunky ring stack.

Try a micro-French design with a nude base and rust tips for a subtle, trendy twist.

3. Olive Green and Forest Hues

Deep greens are the underrated stars of the season. From muted sage to rich forest, they’re bold without being too loud. And they’ll definitely make your fall fit pics pop.

Go matte for an edgy, modern vibe or add gold foil accents to one or two nails for a soft glam look.

4. Trendy Brown with White Polka Dots

Retro and playful, this look is all over TikTok and Pinterest. Think a warm brown base with tiny white dots or swirls for a fun, ‘70s-inspired twist. It’s minimal enough for everyday wear but still makes a statement.

Pro tip: Use a dotting tool (or the end of a bobby pin) to make even dots. You can keep it classic with brown and white, or switch it up with beige and cream for a softer, latte-inspired look.

5. Plaid or Sweater Textures

Plaid and “sweater” nails are perfect if you want to capture the cozy-girl aesthetic. They look complex but are easy to recreate with nail stickers or press-ons – ideal for achieving that Pinterest-perfect vibe without salon prices.

A matte finish helps bring out the texture and makes it look like an actual knit pattern.

6. Wine and Burgundy Shades

Deep reds and burgundies are forever a fall staple. They add instant sophistication and make your latte-holding hand look effortlessly elegant.

For a salon-quality look at home, apply thin layers, seal the edges and finish with a gel-effect top coat.

Between hot cocoas, typing essays and chilly winds, your hands definitely deserve some extra love this season. The secret to a long-lasting, healthy mani isn’t just the right color – it’s care.

Cold weather can dry out your skin and cuticles, so keep a mini hand cream or cuticle oil in your backpack for a quick swipe between classes. Hydration helps too! Drinking plenty of water keeps your nails strong and less likely to break.

If you’re doing dishes or cleaning, wear gloves to prevent chips and brittleness, and try giving your nails a polish break once in a while to let them breathe.

Taking care of your nails is more than just aesthetic – it’s a small act of self-love that reminds you to slow down, even during midterms. So light that fall candle, play your favorite chill playlist and treat yourself to a mani that makes you feel completely put together. Because between studying, staying warm and juggling everything else, you deserve to look down at your nails and think, “yeah, I’ve got this.”