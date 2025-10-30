Fall Fashion Written in the Stars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is in full swing, and as the air turns crisp, leaves turn brown and wardrobes shift to deeper tones and richer textures, your zodiac sign might just hold the key to your ultimate fall fashion accessory. From cozy knits to bold boots, the stars are your new personal stylists this season.

Libra — the suede jacket

Stylish, poised and always in tune with what’s trending, Libras know that first impressions matter. A suede jacket is their perfect fall match: effortlessly elegant, with a soft edge that mirrors their diplomatic charm. Whether it’s layered over a knit turtleneck or paired with a flowy skirt, this piece reflects a Libra’s love for balance and timeless beauty.

Scorpio — the leather boots

Scorpios are mysterious, alluring, confident and quietly powerful, and a pair of sleek leather boots captures such at magnetic energy. Whether a thigh-highs or ankle-cut, leather boots add a hint of intrigue to every outfit and effortlessly command attention, just like Scorpios.

Sagittarius — the oversized sweater

Adventure-driven and endlessly optimistic, Sagittarians crave freedom and comfort in equal measure. The oversized sweater is the sign’s ideal companion for spontaneous road trips, cozy coffee dates or evenings spent studying; it’s carefree yet bold, just like a Sagittarius’ wild spirit.

Capricorn — the turtleneck

Capricorns are the definition of ambition and sophistication, and they gravitate toward refined pieces that make them look as put together as they feel. The turtleneck is their autumn uniform — minimal, structured and endlessly versatile. Whether under a blazer for work or styled with jeans for the weekend, turtlenecks reflect a Capricorn’s quiet power and classic taste.

Aquarius — the beanie

Innovative and unapologetically unique, Aquarians love to express themselves through detail, and a beanie would add just the right touch of creative rebellion to their outfits. Beanies are functional, quirky and effortlessly cool; whether a pop of color or a chunky knit, beanies show their individuality front and center.

Pisces — the knit scarf

Soft-hearted and imaginative, Pisces crave warmth and comfort in everything they do, including their style. A thick knit scarf feels like a gentle hug, perfect for dreamy fall strolls or late-night journaling sessions. Scarfs add an element of romance to every look, wrapping Pisces in the cozy embrace they adore.

Aries — the statement belt

Fearless and full of fire, Aries never shy away from being the center of attention, a confidence only a thick statement belt can amplify. Whether cinched over an oversized blazer or layered on a dress, belts add a bold structure to any outfit and are a power move, which Aries are all about.

Taurus — the suede boots

Grounded, sensual and drawn to luxury, Tauruses appreciate quality. Suede boots match their dependable yet indulgent vibe — cozy, stylish and built to last. Whether paired with earth tones or flowing fabrics, suede boots embody a Taurus’ natural elegance and love for comfort.

Gemini — the layered necklace

Curious, adaptable and always on the go, Geminis need pieces that can keep up with their many moods. A layered necklace would let them play with style and self-expression. Sparkling, versatile and full of movement, it’s the perfect finishing touch for a sign that never stops reinventing itself.

Cancer — the blanket scarf

Cancers are cozy souls who find beauty in simplicity and meaning in warmth, so a soft blanket scarf is their must-have. Comforting, protective and effortlessly chic, blanket scarves are perfect for snuggling during emotional movie nights or to use like armor during chilly fall mornings.

Leo — the faux fur coat

Leos were born to shine, and their wardrobe should reflect that. A faux fur coat channels a Leo’s inner star — bold, glamorous and undeniably luxurious. Fur coats turn heads wherever they go, mimicking the zodiac’s natural charisma; when they step out, it’s always a main character moment.

Virgo — the structured tote

Detail-oriented and dependable, Virgos thrive on organization and subtle sophistication. Thus, the structured tote is their signature fall piece. Neat, functional and endlessly chic, and with compartments for every essential, the tote complements a Virgo’s need for order.