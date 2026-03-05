Drop It Like It’s Hot: Rumored (and Confirmed) Albums Coming In 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The streets are saying that 2026 is the new 2016, and I hope they’re right. Right now, the world is burning (literally and figuratively) and social culture has gotten far too buttoned-up for my liking. Take me back to the days of unicorn frappuccinos and casual Instagram posting! However, in addition to oversaturated pictures and flower crowns, a key aspect of the cultural pinnacle that 2016 is remembered as is the music. Oh, 2016 music, where do I begin? We saw a continuation of the pop-EDM crossovers that were big in the early 2010s as well as the breakthrough of rap music into the mainstream. Huge stars all dropped albums during and leading up to this year: Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Justin Bieber’s Purpose, Frank Ocean’s Blond, Rihanna’s ANTI and so many more. Ugh, we were fed. 2026 is gearing up to be another musical feast, and I’m so here for it.

Released Music: So far, so good

The music industry is off to a hot start! For context, I’m writing this article in late February, so I literally only have two months of production to go off of. Even still, the music that I’ve listened to thus far has yet to disappoint.

Personal Favs:

Don Toliver’s OCTANE I’m genuinely obsessed. This is a production-heavy rap album that leans heavily into beats, synth and Don’s characteristic vocals. If you vibe with his other work or similar artists like Travis Scott and Yeat, you’ll definitely be a fan.

Megan Moroney’s Cloud 9 This album falls right in line with the pop-country vibe that Moroney has been owning as of late. Though, in my opinion, this is a bit more lyrically mature when compared to her sophomore album, Am I Okay, but still fun and fresh!

J. Cole’s The Fall Off I’ve been waiting for this album for what feels like 30 billion years and it’s finally here! It’s a classic J. Cole project: reflective, calculated and very timely. It felt like I was reading a journal that he’d been holding onto for almost a decade. In an interview on the NFR podcast, Cole describes the work as his magnus opus, the end of his musical persona of “J.Cole.”

Brent Faiyaz’s Icon The production on this album is actually insane. From the classical vibe of “white noise.” to the MJ-esque vibe of “other side,” it’s fantastic sonically. I also love that Brent isn’t just talking about being a toxic douche of a partner in this album. He’s still writing about love, but he incorporates less … evil lyricism.



Confirmed Releases

Remember, we’re literally only in February. There are so many more projects slated for release later this year, some that fans have been waiting on for years (looking at you, Mr. Styles). Here are just some of the artists with confirmed album rollouts in spring 2026.

February

Bruno Mars – The Romantic (2/27)

Mitski – Nothing’s About to Happen to Me (2/27)

March

Harry Styles – Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally (3/6)

Luke Combs – The Way I Am (3/20)

RAYE – This Music May Contain Hope (3/27)

April

Zayn – Konnakol (4/17)

Noah Kahan – The Great Divide (4/24)

No confirmed date, but expected this year:

Lana Del Rey – Stove

Rumored (or Deluded) Releases

This part of the article is where I really need you to walk with me. Up until this point, all of the projects that I’ve talked about have already come out or have official promotional material for a release in the next few months. These upcoming projects have … well, nothing. At best, we have cryptic Instagram story posts and tweets as evidence. At worst, we have a mom’s Instagram story. No, seriously, Phoebe Bridger’s mom reposted “PB3” on her story, so that means a third album must be on its way. Can you tell I’m grasping at straws for some of these? Anyways, here are a few artists that fans think are dropping in 2026 or very soon thereafter, ranked in terms of my personal skepticism:

Definitely Dropping Something

Olivia Rodrigo

Beyoncé – ACT III

Drake – Iceman

Maybe Possibly

… Don’t Hold Your Breath

Phoebe Bridgers

Frank Ocean

2026 is the year of the horse and the music industry is definitely exemplifying that. From rap to country to disco, artists are tapping into the creativity and producing art that exudes passion and provides light in times of darkness. While unicorn frappuccinos and flower crowns aren’t on the horizon, your new favorite album very well may be! Keep an eye (and an ear) out for new music in the coming weeks!