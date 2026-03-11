The Lives of UF’s Trending Influencers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Young adult content creators have always held the reins of social media, especially TikTok. Think back to The Hype House from 2020 — all of the members were in their late teens or early 20s. Six years later, the same is true; however, things have changed substantially. Instead of dance videos and cringy POVs, the landscape of TikTok became a choose-your-own-adventure. There are niches for every interest and walk of life: Disney, books, travel, cooking, politics, the list goes on and on. With all of these niches come increasing opportunities for creators to blow up. “Get ready with me for….” “Day in the life of…” How many times have you heard these sentence stems while doomscrolling on TikTok? If your For You page is anything like mine, that number is easily in the thousands, if not millions. But as a student at the University of Florida, it’s always super cool for me when I hear those phrases followed by a place or event that I recognize. College students who double as influencers are taking TikTok by storm, and UF students are no exception. I got the chance to speak with three University of Florida students who are stepping into their own on social media.

TAYLOR RANKINE – @tayrankine

Hometown: Jupiter, FL

Taylor Rankine is a sophomore here at the University of Florida with over 300K followers on TikTok. Although she’s clearly a large creator on that platform, her content creation journey actually began on YouTube when she was 13. “Ever since watching Emma Chamberlain on YouTube, I knew that I wanted to be some sort of influencer or content creator,” Rankine said. A key part of Taylor’s story with social media is her jewelry brand, Boardwalk Beads. Her first viral post was discussing how she made six figures at the age of 17, a video that would end up garnering over seven million views and news media attention. According to Taylor, this post is what drove her to continue posting consistently because she saw how inspiring her story was to other young women.

Despite her success, Taylor stays grounded in her desire to continue learning. The latter is what drove her to attend the University of Florida. “Because I started a jewelry business so young, a lot of people ask me why I even bothered coming to college,” Taylor reflected. “The one thing that I always say is to learn.” During college decision season, Rankine’s choice, like that of many Florida high schoolers, came down to UF or FSU. She ended up choosing the Gator Nation because of “the strong academics, fantastic alumni connections, and its great location, close to home.” Now in her second year at UF, Taylor described the professors and classes at UF’s J school as “helpful for both my professional and personal growth,” citing the hands-on experience and knowledge gained each day in class as things that she knows will be beneficial in her future. Speaking of the future, post-grad, Taylor plans on pouring herself full-time into Boardwalk Beads as well as social media. “I have a lot of hypothetical plans that I want to explore after graduation, so I’m really excited to see where my journey takes me.”

TAMARA AVINAMI – @tamaraavinami

Hometown: Aventura, FL

Tamara Avinami is a UF Online student with over 170K subscribers on YouTube and nearly 140K followers on TikTok. She started her YouTube career way back in 2014, at the age of 10. Growing up as a dancer and a rhythmic gymnast, Avinami always loved creating and performing. “I have always been very passionate about the things I love, so once my heart and mind are set on something, I will make it happen,” Tamara stated. And make it happen, she did…with her mom’s editorial oversight, of course. Now a senior in college, things have certainly changed since 2014. Her mom no longer reviews her content, Musical.ly is now TikTok, and Tamara’s about to enter post-grad life, but she looks fondly on how her social media journey has unfolded. “Words can’t even express the gratitude I feel for the life I live because of my platform,” she reflected. Specifically, she talked about the trips and brand events as well as relationships on the more business-side of things that her content creation and audience engagement have afforded her.

Although Tamara is graduating as a Gator, she actually started her college career at Indiana University. Certain hardships led her to transfer to an in-state school; however, she looks back at the hardships as a form of character development and personal growth. But transferring was 100% the right choice. “After a very hard freshman year, more than anything, I needed a place where I could truly experience college in peace and genuine happiness,” Tamara recalled, “UF provided me with exactly that and more.” She went on to describe the warmth and kindness of that she felt after moving on campus and the pride she has to be a #gatorgrad. As a 2026 grad, looking forward can be just as bittersweet as looking back. Having said that, Avinami has much to look forward to. Her swimwear brand, BIBIKINIS, is nearing its 2nd birthday, and after graduation, she’s ready to dive in. “…I have fallen in love with what I’ve created,” Tamara said, “and I intend to dedicate as much time and energy as possible to make the brand a huge success!”

RYLEE SIEGEL – @siricallsmereally

Hometown: Wellington, FL

Rylee Siegel is a UF senior with nearly 200K followers on TikTok. Rylee was drawn to content creation from the jump. “I started making content as soon as I had a phone in my hand,” Siegel reflected. From VideoStar to YouTube to Musical.ly, no matter the platform, Rylee had a passion for creation. In 2020, Rylee began posting TikToks for the fun of it. Her first viral video would be an innocuous April Fools’ prank on her family. She posted the video and thought nothing of it, but by the next morning, it was blowing up “I remember running to my brother because I couldn’t believe what was happening,” Rylee recalled. “People were asking for reaction videos and were so invested. It was so thrilling.” Since then, she’s made a content pivot away from pranks and more towards lifestyle content, focusing on her life as a Florida Gator. Now in her final year at UF, Rylee sees her platform as both a digital time capsule and a creative outlet, providing a forever keepsake of her college years while also allowing her to express herself and connect with others.

A fun fact about Rylee is that she’s an actress, pursuing a BFA acting major! Her desire to hone her artistic expression without stifling her other interests is what drew her to the University of Florida. “[Referencing attending an acting conservatory] I love acting, but I feel like too much of anything … is too much,” Siegel explained. “I wanted a place where I could meet new people, explore other interests, and have school spirit!” Rylee has certainly spread her wings during her time at UF. As she looks ahead, there’s uncertainty and excitement waiting for her in post-grad. “I graduate this spring,” she stated. “I have a lot of fears around that, but I plan to continue to pursue social media and acting and move to a big city, either NYC or Atlanta, GA.” Siegel will be in an acting intensive in New York this summer and plans on continuing to document her life via content creation, saying, “Content is too ingrained in me to end when college ends.” Looking more distantly, Rylee wants to live a life that’s entirely her own. “I want to live a life full of side quests, whether that be opening a coffee shop, getting my yoga instructor license in another country, just really being able to say, I did it all!”