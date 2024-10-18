Cramming for Midterms? Here Are 7 Fantastic Study Spots On and Near Campus!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many, I find myself easily distracted when midterm season rolls around. New baking ideas suddenly pique my interest, five-hour-long YouTube movie reviews somehow begin playing on my laptop and Instagram calls to me as soon as I open my textbooks. It seems impossible to cram for midterms when my cozy bed sits just a few feet away, so I usually have to abandon my dorm room and find a spot more conducive to focus on my work. Pairing scenic views with delicious treats, these study spots provide an alternative to the typical dorm-to-Marston route. Here are some of my favorites on campus and in Gainesville:

1. Karma Cream

Located on University Avenue, this adorable bakery offers a wide array of vegan and organic treats. Karma Cream’s baked goods menu changes often as new and inventive treats are added every couple of days. Their lengthy drinks menu, which includes chai, cappuccinos and iced lattes present options perfect for an energy boost. Plus, their coffee is fair trade and locally roasted, so you can feel good about your purchase. If you’re looking for something more filling, you can also grab a sandwich or try the curried chickpea salad wrap for a healthy but flavorful option. Karma Cream’s cozy atmosphere and tantalizing treats make it the perfect spot to work on calculus practice exams. I find that with a cupcake in hand, the monotony of studying becomes almost bearable.

2. Smathers Library

Smathers Library is often overlooked for the more popular UF libraries of Marston and Lib West. Unfortunately, the popularity of these libraries means they are often loud and overcrowded. In contrast, Smathers (built in 1925), possesses gorgeous architecture and cozy study spaces, providing a peaceful alternative for students seeking a quiet environment. On the second floor, the Grand Reading Room boasts high ceilings and exposed wood beams, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of the Hogwarts dining hall. On the third floor, the Latin American and Caribbean Collection has many tables and enormous windows that let in the afternoon sunlight. I love poring over my astronomy readings at a corner table here, as the vintage feel of the space adds an element of drama to tedious homework assignments. Smathers is only open until 7 pm though, so you may have to head to Marston for late night study sessions.

3. Tan-Cha

There is one drink that most (if not all) enjoy: boba tea. Thus, there is no better location for a last-minute study session than Tan-Cha, my favorite boba spot in Gainesville. Tan-Cha has a wide variety of options, but my recommendation is the Royal Ceylon milk tea with tiramisu cheese foam (make sure to use one of Tan-Cha’s miniature shovels to eat the foam). Sit at a table by the window to people-watch while you scribble down notes.

4. Plaza of the Americas

Plaza of the Americas is best known for student organizations tabling on any given day. While you may have to dodge a few students handing out pamphlets, Plaza of the Americas is the perfect place to set up a picnic blanket, put on relaxing music (I recommend the soundtrack of The Queen’s Gambit), and hit the books. Studying in the Plaza is the perfect way to live out your Gilmore Girls fantasies. Enjoy the shade, watch squirrels play and grab some free snacks from club tables on your way to study.

5. Wilmot Botanical Gardens

Located near the UF Health Medical Plaza, the Wilmot Botanical Gardens serve as an oasis in the middle of a hectic campus. Open from dawn to dusk, the gardens feature a variety of gorgeous plants, shade trees and benches to read on. You can also set up your study station at one of the picnic tables dotting the gardens. After reviewing your notes, take a study break by strolling down the gardens’ winding paths. Research shows that spending time outside can decrease your stress levels, so take advantage of the warm weather and study among the flowers!

6. Opus Coffee @ Innovation

Opus @ Innovation is a short stroll from the center of campus, and is situated in Gainesville’s Innovation District, a bustling neighborhood brimming with restaurants and shops. The café has ample seating, a diverse selection of sweet treats and fantastic seasonal coffees (grab the Pumpkin Pie Latte or the Opus Pocus for an autumn pick-me-up). Plus, the outdoor seating options allow you to enjoy the fresh air while checking tasks off your to-do list. Opus @ Innovation holds the best energy: cheery, bright and filled with hardworking students.

7. Pokébowl Station

Like Karma Cream, Pokébowl Station is located on University Avenue. Tucked into a tiny shopping center, the restaurant is easy to miss, but it is an ideal study spot that is also great to grab a meal to-go. For a sit-down meal, check out the Vegan of the Sea, a bowl brimming with tofu, veggies, rice and sesame shoyu sauce. Though, the Bubble Brulee Milk Tea is another perfect study snack. Find a table, crack open your chemistry textbook and sip on a refreshing bubble tea as you work.

At a university as academically rigorous as UF, midterms season can be incredibly stressful. By embracing peaceful study spots, you can combat anxiety and perform your best on every exam. Adding a little variety to your study routine will enhance your academic experience and, hopefully, reduce your stress. Midterms season is scary, but you’ve got this! So, whip out your favorite highlighters, grab a cute notebook and get to work.