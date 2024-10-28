Coloring Books and Crayons: The Simple Joy Us Big Kids Forgot About

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Remember when the biggest decision we had to make was choosing between the red or blue crayon? Life was simple, and so was our entertainment – just a coloring book, a box of crayons and hours of pure fun. Somewhere between growing up and diving headfirst into the digital age, we left those moments behind. And honestly? I think we made a mistake.

As college students, we’re constantly bombarded with assignments, social media and the pressure to be on top of everything 24/7. I mean, when was the last time you spent more than five minutes away from your phone? Between notifications, deadlines and everything in between, it feels like our brains never get a break.

But there’s something magical about going back to the basics. You know, like cracking open a coloring book, picking out your favorite crayon and just… coloring. No expectations, no competition and no pressure to be perfect. It’s simple, stress-free fun and it’s exactly the kind of break we need from the crazy pace of college life.

It might sound ridiculous – after all, we’ve “grown up” and traded crayons for laptops, right? But honestly, who said coloring is only for kids? There’s something about taking crayon/marker/pencil to paper that feels oddly comforting. No likes, no deadlines – just you and your imagination.

In a world where we’re always staring at screens, coloring takes us back to a time when creativity was simple. It doesn’t require Wi-Fi, doesn’t buzz or beep and – get this – won’t judge you if you color outside the lines. Plus, let’s face it, after spending hours stressing over exams or group projects, picking up a crayon is way more relaxing than scrolling through yet another TikTok feed.

So, here’s a little challenge for you: next time you’re feeling stressed or just need a break, forget the phone for a second. Grab a coloring book and some crayons (just go raid the kid’s aisle at Target, you know I won’t judge). Give yourself permission to be playful again, even if it’s just for 10 minutes. You might be surprised by how much better you feel.