Breast Cancer Awareness Month: What To Know & Do

October is breast cancer awareness month – the most common type of cancer that is expected to bring 313, 510 new cases in just 2024. Here are some important things to know about breast cancer:

Men can get it too. However, the numbers lean heavily towards women who comprise 99% of cases.

Only 12% of people diagnosed with breast cancer have a family history of it. Gene mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2 are especially significant. Women with these mutations have a 7 in 10 chance of developing breast cancer by 80 years old. Luckily, gene testing can detect these and other mutations – a great option for those who suspect that their family history puts them at high risk.

There’s such a thing as dense breast tissue, which increases the chance of breast cancer. This is when breasts are made up of less fatty tissue than glandular and fibrous tissue. There are four levels of breast density, which can be determined via a mammogram.

Size doesn’t matter! There’s been no evidence to support that breast size has any relationship with breast cancer, however, obesity does put women at higher risk.

What Should You Do?

Prevention is key. While not a substitute for breast cancer screening in professional medical settings, doing your own monthly breast exam can help with early detection. In fact, about 25% of breast cancers are found through noticing abnormal lumps while at home. Here’s how to perform your own breast exam:

Stand in front of a mirror (optional: say a little affirmation) with your hands on your hips and make these notes about your breasts: are there any skin abnormalities like redness, rash, dimpling or bulging? Make the same observations, but this time with your arms raised above your head. Do your nipples look like they normally do? Is there any fluid coming out, like blood, or a milky or yellow fluid? Lay down with your arm behind your head. Using the pads of your three middle fingers, apply firm pressure to check for lumps around and on your entire breast, making sure to also feel right under your collarbone and underarm. Make sure to do the same on the other side.

As stated before, this will not replace visiting a doctor but it is a great way to become aware of what your breasts are normally like, making noticing any changes clearer. Mammography will detect lumps before they can be felt, which is why it’s recommended that women get yearly mammograms done starting at 40.

No doubt that it’s a sobering month for those who have faced cancer themselves or have witnessed loved ones battling it. However, it serves as an important reminder to be aware that anyone is at risk of developing breast cancer. Look out for your girls. They might not have your back, but they always got your front.