The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Baseball is SO BACK. Even if you do not pay close attention to the MLB, many exciting things are happening around the league. There is no better time to start learning than now!

Dawn of a new dynasty?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a dominant World Series win over the New York Yankees. Even with their success, they put the offseason to good use by signing Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki. The Dodgers also brought back Teoscar Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw, and Enrique (Kike) Hernandez, and made the addition of Cy Young Winner Blake Snell to their rotation. This team is shaping up to be a dominant figure in the NL West for years to come if they can maintain success in the playoffs.

Are the Braves healthy?

The Atlanta Braves are optimistic for 2025 because some of their best players are returning after season-ending injuries last year. Ronald Acuña Jr, 2023 NL MVP and one of the most acclaimed outfielders of the past decade, has not played in a game since May 2024. Fans are hoping he returns to his MVP-caliber form. One of Atlanta’s star pitchers, Spencer Strider, is also hoping to bounce back to his usual form. Atlanta won the World Series in 2021, and is hoping to make it back to the Fall Classic before those playoff veterans are no longer on the team.

Will change be better?

Mike Trout, who many refer to as one of the best players of this era, is making a big move this upcoming season – to right field. Trout is an 11x All-Star centerfielder for the Los Angeles Angels. This move might not seem monumental, but for a player who has made an impressive Hall of Fame campaign in center field, this change will test his true capabilities. Mike Trout has missed notable time in recent seasons due to injury, an issue the Angels hope this move will prevent. While this may be true, fans wonder if Trout’s historic success will continue in this new position.

A new era…and location

The Oakland Athletics, I mean, The Athletics, will begin their first season in no man’s land this year. Their owner, refusing to make a deal for the team to stay in Oakland, California, has now left his team to play in a minor league stadium in Sacramento for the next few seasons. The venue usually hosts the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate the Sacramento River Cats. Sacramento will be the temporary home for the Athletics until their new stadium in Las Vegas is completed, which will likely be in 2028.

The biggest investment ever, literally

Juan Soto, you are a New York Met! The 26-year-old outfielder signed a monumental 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets in December. This is the largest contract in the history of professional sports. The Mets saw that value in Soto, who was the most targeted free agent this offseason. While he is relatively young for a baseball player, Soto has been in the league for 7 years, making his debut at 19 for the Washington Nationals. Since then, he has played for the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees. He will remain in New York for years to come, just in different colors.

Year 2 for the rookie of the year

Paul Skenes has a bright future in the big leagues. Debuting last May, he was eligible for, and won, the National League Rookie of the Year award. That wasn’t his only praise, he also finished third in voting for the National League Cy Young Award. This award is given to the best pitcher among the 15 teams in the National League. With this impressive start, all eyes are on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft to continue on a trajectory to be a feared opponent for years to come.

Shohei is a pitcher again

Initially acclaimed for his ability to pitch and hit at a professional level, Shohei Ohtani returns to this role as a two-way player in the 2025 season. After undergoing UCL repair surgery in 2023, Ohtani is ready to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He signed a blockbuster 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December 2023. They have put his talent to good use, and the 3-time MVP secured what is sure to be the first World Series win of many to come.

Hall-of-fame inductees

On July 27, the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame will welcome its Class of 2025. Ichiro Suzuki, C.C. Sabathia, and Billy Wagner will join the 300+ current members. This time-honored distinction will occur in Cooperstown, New York, where the Hall of Fame is located. Ichiro Suzuki and C.C. Sabathia were elected in their first eligible years, while Billy Wagner was elected in his tenth and final eligible year.

Hunt for 1,000

Speaking of the Hall of Fame, two players destined to have their own ceremonies are looking for a more attainable milestone this season. Bryce Harper and Mike Trout are staring down reaching 1,000 career Runs Batted In (RBIs). For those unaware, an RBI is awarded to a player when an action they take enables runners to score runs for their team. For example, a two-run home run will award the batter who hit that home run 2 RBIs. Both Harper and Trout won the Rookie of the Year award in 2012 for the National League and American League, respectively. Their careers have aligned in many ways, as they are some of the biggest talents to come out of the 2010s. If they both reached this feat, that would make only 300 players that have achieved 1,000 career RBIs.

Opening Day for the 2025 MLB season is on Thursday, March 27. All 30 teams will play across 15 games, so watch out for your favorite – or a new team that might pique your interest!