Ball for Baddies: Final Four

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By the time of this article’s publication, March will be over. However, March Madness won’t be. The last (and most momentous) games of the NCAA tournament are traditionally played in April. For example, last year, my Florida Gators won our third men’s basketball national championship on April 7th. We were supposed to go for a back-to-back this season, but then we got bounced the second round … by a 9-seed. No, I’m still not over it. Anyways, despite my beloved Gators being out of the running, I’m still keeping up with the tournament, and so should you! From High Point’s crazy upset over Wisconsin to UConn’s last second comeback win over Duke, the games have been super exciting. If you’re just now tuning in, no worries. I’m here to get you caught up just in time for the natty.

Michigan (1) vs Arizona (1): Immovable Object meets Unstoppable Force

These two teams have been in title talks all season long, each earning a coveted 1-seed in the NCAA tournament. Their respective performances thus far can be described in one word: dominance. In a tournament full of narrow-margined wins, both of these teams have defeated their opponents by over 20 points, on average. These teams are literally neck-and-neck. They’re 1st and 2nd in adjusted defensive efficiency (a measure of how well they limit their opponent’s scoring) and are both top 5 offensively. This game is going to be a bloodbath of high-quality hoops.

University of Arizona Wildcats

Key Players:

Freshman Brayden Burries

Freshman Koa Peat

Freshman Ivan Kharchenkov

Senior Jaden Bradley

The Wildcats are on a win streak, a 13-game one to be exact. Led by Big 12 Player of the Year and a trio of freshmen, the Cats have been trucking right through the NCAA tournament. Their playstyle is relentless. They seem to never run out of steam down the stretch, pummeling their opponents in the wake. One quirk of their team that sports journalists and celebrity broadcasters alike have pointed out is their lack of three-point shooting. In fact, according to CBS Sports, the Wildcats are one of just two teams to have scored 100 points while attempting less than 10 three’s. In an era of basketball where 3PT percentage is such a key statistic, Arizona has somehow been able to dominate without it being the forefront.

University of Michigan Wolverines

Key Players:

Senior Yaxel Lendeborg

Sophomore Morez Johnson Jr.

Junior Aday Mara

Junior Elliot Cadeau

This Michigan squad is underscored by new beginnings. However, by the way they play, you would think that these guys grew up together. Unlike Arizona, none of Michigan’s starters are freshmen; their offense leans heavily on upperclassmen transfers, specifically. In fact, four of the five Wolverine starters are transfers. In just his second year at UMich, head Coach Dusty May has pieced together a team of seasoned vets, primed and ready to impose their will on their opponents. Although Michigan lost to Purdue in the championship game of the Big 10 Tournament, they bounced right back to their typical unified dominance in March Madness. Most notably, in the Elite Eight, Michigan curb-stomped Tennessee, beating the Vols by over 30 points.

UConn (2) vs Illinois (3): A Magic Moment

Unlike the West/Midwest side of the bracket, the 1-seeds of the South/East side of the bracket are out of contention for a national championship. Iowa (9) shocked Florida (1) in the final seconds of the second-round, and it was actually UConn that knocked Duke out with 0.4 seconds to go in the Elite Eight. Neither of these teams rank especially high statistics. However, what they lack on paper, they make up for with vibes. Illinois’ men’s basketball team has never won a national championship and the Fighting Illini (yes, that’s seriously what their mascot is) are hoping to make history. On the other hand, UConn’s program is tied for the third-most titles in NCAA history and are looking to edge out UNC for sole possession of the #3 spot.

University of Connecticut Huskies

Key Players:

Senior Taris Reed Jr.

Freshman Braylon Mullins

Senior Alex Karaban

Junior Solo Solo Ball

UConn is #notlikeothergirls. UConn isn’t really physically imposing like Arizona or stylistically dominating like Michigan. The Huskies play a little more perimeter-oriented brand of basketball. They’re also incredibly gritty. This isn’t like the bulldozer squads from 2023 & 2024 squads that would basically stroll into national championships. This group has had to regroup and bounce back a couple times, most recently, after an embarrassing defeat in the Big East championship game. Another big differentiating factor in UConn’s backpocket is their head coach, Dan Hurley. He’s one of just 16 Division 1 head coaches with two or more national championships, and he’s primed for a third. Also, he’s easily the most animated men’s basketball coach I’ve ever seen. Although this may seem like annoying sideline antics to some, that passion has undoubtedly bled into this Huskies team, creating a unit that just won’t quit.

University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign) Fighting Illini

Key Players:

Freshman Keaton Wagler

Freshman David Mirkovic

Junior Andrej Stojakovic

Senior Kylan Boswell

As I mentioned earlier, U of I men’s basketball has never won a national championship. The last time that they made it to the final game was when I was a month old…I’m 21 now. That being said, this group may be the one to take the Fighting Illini over the proverbial hump. The heartbeat of the Illini has been freshmen Keaton Wagler. Although it took him a few games to get going, he’s truly peaking at the right time, leading his team and all of D1 freshmen in points per game. But, this isn’t a one-man-show. The Illini as a whole are the top ranked offensive team in the country. They’re also the tallest team in Division 1 men’s basketball, giving them quite the edge in terms of rebounding. It seems like the Illini are peaking at just the right time.

As a Pisces who happened to play basketball for over a decade, March Madness is one of my favorite times of the year. Unlike the NBA Finals, where teams have up to seven games to prove themselves, the NCAA tournament is single-elimination. This means every matchup means that much more. Everything matters. One possession, one bad decision and one stroke of luck could be the difference between hoisting a trophy and a disappointing plane ride home. That being said, I have no guesses on who’s going to win this year. People make predictions based on KenPom, historical records and even mascots, but this is March. Sometimes, madness reigns supreme.