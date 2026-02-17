Are Yik Yak Contributors Today’s Version of Lady Whistledown?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dearest gentle reader,

This Author thinks that Lady Whistledown may be a lot closer than you’d expect.

Introduced to the ton in the 1813 season, Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown is an anonymous gossip writer. She hears and spreads information in weekly pamphlets during the ton’s social season, never deigning to restrain her thoughts.

Centuries have passed, yet gossip still follows us, guiding us to where people fall in the social hierarchy – just as it did for families’ standings in society in the 1800s. Who has the most money? Who is the most attractive? Who is the most respectable? These remain burning questions.

In a realm where we open Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok every morning – comparing ourselves and envying the best versions of complete strangers – social media has escalated this obsession with ranking.

Locally, Yik Yak is the talk of the ‘ton’ for university students. And this Author finds the similarities between Yik Yak and Lady Whistledown striking.

Released in 2013, Yik Yak “is an anonymous community app for college students that lets you post, comment and message with your campus. Think campus chatter with real personality and zero name tags.” Although, the app is not limited to college users. All U.S. residents with a phone number can access other interest communities.

So, like Lady Whistledown, YikYakers are completely anonymous (Bridgerton fans know anonymity doesn’t last long). No face, name or handles are associated with the Yak posted.

This gives a lot of power to users. They can say almost anything they want, with no repercussions – other than being permanently banned from the app.

Proximity is also paramount for the two. Lady Whistledown writes exclusively to the ‘ton,’ while college YikYakers generate a feed from their campuses. Not only this, but in Bridgerton, Lady Whistledown can make or break a debutante’s season. YikYakers also have the ability to enhance or impair a person’s reputation.

Evidently, the practices of Old England are still prominent today and at the touch of your fingertips. Before, gossip papers informed readers which noble families had the most money. Now, everyone’s arguing over which frat hosts the best tailgates. This Author thinks that some things never change.