Are the Romantic Comedies of the 90s and 2000s Gone for Good?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is an indescribable feeling that comes with curling up on the couch or sinking into your bed, Diet Coke in hand and a buttery bowl of popcorn balanced on your lap, as you press play on your favorite romantic comedy. A quiet excitement spreads across your face as the pre-credits roll and a familiar, slightly cheesy love song begins to play. It might be a movie you’ve seen once or twice or maybe 30 times. No matter how often you watch it, it leaves you feeling warm, hopeful and just a little bit lighter. These are the kinds of movies you practically gasp over when your best friend admits they’ve never seen them. 13 Going on 30, 27 Dresses, 10 Things I Hate About You, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, aren’t just movies; they’re comfort rituals.

But why do we keep turning to the same films to chase that feeling?

There are several ingredients that make romantic comedies from the 1990s and early 2000s feel so special and almost impossible to replicate today.

For starters, the storytelling carried a sense of authenticity. The characters felt like real people living messy, imperfect lives. These stories leaned into awkwardness, quirkiness and full-blown embarrassing moments that made the romance feel attainable. Take 27 Dresses, for example. Watching Jane spiral into a dramatic argument with her sister feels exaggerated, yet oddly relatable. If she can find love after all of that chaos, maybe that kind of love could happen to anyone watching from their living room.

Chemistry between actors also played a huge role in the success of these films. There was undeniable star power. Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson and Jennifer Garner each brought a magnetic charm that lit up the screen. Alongside them were equally captivating leads like Matthew McConaughey, James Marsden and Heath Ledger. Beyond fame, though, casting directors prioritized emotional connection. The stolen glances, playful banter and slow realization of love felt believable, making audiences root for relationships that felt genuine rather than scripted.

Nostalgia adds another layer to the magic. The fashion alone, polka dots, pinstripes, low-rise jeans and silky slip dresses, instantly transports viewers to another era. The absence of smartphones and texting removes modern distractions, allowing characters to rely on chance encounters, handwritten notes and dramatic airport chases. Even for viewers who didn’t grow up during that time, flip phones and cars without Apple CarPlay create a cozy sense of simplicity that feels oddly comforting.

There are also subtle technical elements that shape the emotional tone of these films. Many classic romantic comedies were shot on 35mm film, which creates a softer, warmer visual texture. The lighting often glowed, making city streets sparkle and apartments feel inviting. Modern films, by contrast, are typically shot digitally. While crisp and clear, digital filming can sometimes feel overly polished or sterile, what many viewers jokingly refer to as “Netflix lighting.” Older rom-coms also leaned into wider shots and lingering close-ups that allowed chemistry and body language to breathe, while newer films often rely on faster cuts and tighter framing that can feel less intimate.

Looking at today’s romantic comedies, films like Anyone But You have found commercial success but often struggle to capture the same emotional magic. While entertaining, many newer rom-coms rely heavily on familiar tropes, like the forced proximity storyline or enemies-to-lovers dynamic, without building the layered character development that made earlier films memorable. Anyone But You, for example, follows a couple who reconnect after a bad date and are forced together at a destination wedding, a storyline that echoes several romantic comedies that came before it.

So, is there no hope for the future of romantic comedies?

Not at all.

Romantic comedies aren’t disappearing, they’re evolving. Modern films simply need to rediscover how to balance nostalgia with originality. Adaptations like People We Meet on Vacation show promise by blending contemporary storytelling with deep emotional familiarity. These newer projects have the opportunity to capture the same heart-fluttering charm while reflecting modern relationships and social realities.

For romantic comedy lovers, the solution isn’t choosing between old and new. It’s continuing to rewatch the classics that shaped the genre while staying open to fresh stories that may redefine it. Because no matter the decade, the magic of romantic comedies lies in their ability to remind audiences that love can be awkward, messy, unpredictable and still completely worth believing in.