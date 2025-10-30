Alza esa Bandera! Raise Your Flag!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to reflect on our culture and heritage and honor those who came before us. Especially for those of us who were born in the United States, Hispanic Heritage Month allows us to take time to reconnect with family traditions and learn about other Hispanic countries and their traditions.

However, this might not be easy when you are miles away from your family and the things that remind you of home.

Second-year student Mia Carrasco is from Miami, and she is missing her hometown a little extra this year.

Many people are Hispanic where she is from, so Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated in schools and in the community through drives and cultural events. In Gainesville, she doesn’t see as much of that community.

“I feel more out of touch just because I hear less Spanish,” said Carrasco, which is something that makes her feel more connected to her family and her Cuban roots.

On the bright side, Carrasco has found community through friendships and by seeking out places like Hispanic restaurants and going to salsa classes.

A notable celebration that happened this Hispanic Heritage month in Gainesville was the Latino Film Festival put on by the Latina Women’s League.

They diligently sought out films directed by Hispanic people and telling the stories of Hispanic and Latino people all over the world.

The festival has been going on for 21 years and it always coincides with Hispanic Heritage month.

“It is another excuse to have everybody together,” said Ericka Ghersi, the president of Latina Women’s League.

This year, the theme enriched cultures and empowering communities, something well reflected in all of the films shown this year.

Taking a closer look at on-campus life, many clubs and organizations for Hispanic and Latino students hosted their own celebrations using the Institute of Hispanic-Latino Culture, affectionately known as “La Casita,” as a central meeting place to unite the Hispanic community at UF.

Students are free to use La Casita to have meetings and as a private study space or a social setting. It is located on University Avenue, right next to the Institute of Black Culture.

Clubs like the Hispanic Student Association, Hispanic Communicators Association, UF CALOR, Union de Estudiantes Puertorriquenos Activos, the Dominican American Student Association, the Mexican-American Student Association, the Venezuelan Student Association and many more all met this month to celebrate.

These meetings ranged from themed parties to study sessions to soccer watch parties.

Victoria Arosemena is Vice President of the Latin American Women in Business and she says this month is more important than ever.

During this month, Arosemena said we should “celebrate our culture, where we come from and who we are.”

A similar message was shared at the UF Hispanic-Latine Student Assembly.

The first half of the event was an opportunity for students to connect with clubs on campus, while the second half was a series of performances and speeches.

Welcome Assemblies are an important way student associations are able to reach as many incoming students as possible.

Transitioning to college life can be taxing as it is, but Hispanic Heritage Month is a way to remind us that we can find community anywhere.

It reminds us that we are resilient, and we will make our families proud. It might be hard at first to find your people, but if you seek them out, you will be surprised at all you can find.

“Find your own niches and environments that you want to bring yourself into if you’re kind of missing that part of home,” Carrasco said.

No matter how you chose to honor and celebrate your Hispanic heritage and culture, I hope you were able to make at least one new connection that brought you a little closer to that feeling of home.