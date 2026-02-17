Actually, Everything IS Romantic 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Another dance around the sun has come and gone, and here we are, searching for meaning in the new year. I always find myself resisting the urge to reinvent who I am, and instead of asking what about my outlook needs to change. This year, I’m all about one thing: love. For myself, for the people around me and for the world.

So, What Is Romanticism?

I don’t think I could write this article honestly without expressing my initial skepticism about the TikTok trend of “romanticizing life.” To me, the endless carousels of Pinterest photos and videos about products to buy felt like new ways to keep us escaping from reality.

Don’t get me wrong, a little escapism is all well and good — at times even necessary — but it usually ends up feeling hollow. Like something we do to survive our lives instead of living them. Searching for stories instead of souls.

But I’ve come around to the concept, if not its execution. Romanticism is not escapism; it’s the search for love and creativity in every part of your life.

With this perspective, I’ve found three ways I plan to romanticize my life this spring.

1. Be intentional.

If you want your life to mean something, you have to think about what you’re doing with it.

For me, this means little things: making the bed in the mornings, slowing down my walks across campus (when I’m not ten minutes late to class or running to catch a bus, of course) to take in the sunlight between the trees and complimenting people in my classes. They’re easy enough to do, but monumental for my brain.

It also means being intentional with my time.

Am I scrolling on social media to get something out of it, or am I doom scrolling?

Do I really need to watch this three-part storytime, or should I finally start that show I’ve had on my list for ages?

I should call my mom. Why haven’t I called my mom?’

It’s easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle of college life, of the endless stream of Canvas notifications.

I want my time to be spent meaningfully.

2. Go outside (no, seriously)!

Join the club you’ve been meaning to join. Apply for that internship. Invite that girl in your class to lunch. Do anything but stay stuck in the dorm or apartment all day.

This…is admittedly hard for me. I love being in the apartment all day. I love my bed. But it can get a little hopeless, can’t it? A little lonely, even when you like being alone.

I think it’s important to look inward and figure out how much of your isolation is a choice, and how much is lack of effort.

The more you look, the more you’ll find things you care about. Maybe that hobby you did in high school that you’ve lost track of is worth pursuing. UF has so many clubs; there’s bound to be one that fits into your schedule and interests you.

And yes, take a walk every now and then. It doesn’t have to be a long one, or something you schedule. Maybe take the long way between classes. Feel your muscles working. Especially in these colder months, it can be nice to feel the cool air rather than the harsh Gainesville sun.

You’ll never find community if you don’t look for it. Your love is hungry. Slow. Stubborn. It wants to be fed, and you’ll never do that without going out. Love is romantic. Romanticize it!

3. Come back to yourself.

I know, I know. In your twenties, the ‘self’ is about as easy a concept to understand as Engineering to this English major (seriously, how do you do it?). But there is some sense of self there. Give yourself some credit! You’ve gotten through two decades as this person. Love her a little more.

What did you love before things got more complicated? Rewatch childhood movies. Find more recent movies that resemble them. The same goes for books and TV. There are tropes you resonated with. When and why did that change?

Wear the colors you loved when you were little. (The 2016 trend. I’m serious! Who were you then? Who are you now?)

Stop waiting for other people to validate you. Your life is yours, not an audience’s.

Takeaways?

Stop rushing. You are exactly where you need to be. Slow down and exist in the moment. You’ll thank yourself later.

I know for me, it’s a struggle. I keep waiting for this moment where I’ll either stop performing authenticity or magically become an ‘impressive person.’

But life doesn’t have to be impressive for it to be meaningful. Being honest is just as good.

In such a social-media-driven world, it can be hard not to rush.

My advice? Look up from your phone. I can imagine you’ll notice a few things. That squirrel in the trees is watching you back. The ‘Walk’ sign at the crosswalk is letting you pass. Your sheets are clean. Your muscles relax when you’re just about to fall asleep.

Romanticizing your life is personal. If you’re asking me, it means staying present.

I’m taking that with me into this semester and the year as a whole.

I hope you’ll join me.