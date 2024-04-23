A Letter to my Past Self: Lessons, Achievements and the Future

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Dear past me,

I know you thought you would never make it. I know you thought you would never achieve all the things you did. You failed and succeeded, but most importantly, you tried.

Entering your freshman year, I know you believed things would be more difficult than they actually were. The hallways that once intimidate, they now salute you. In fact, you even joke about spending too much in the places that once seemed too scary, like knowing your way around enough to walk around your college with your eyes closed. All jokes aside, you do things you would have never imagined before.

The last months opened your mind as you made your way to the last GBMs, the last times sitting in front of a professor watching a set of PowerPoints and the last visits at midtown. You busted your bubble of comfort and got out there seeking new things, new experiences, new friends, yet you still recalled all things old. The past met with your future, forging it.

Even if you were not the best at some things, you definitely excelled at others. The stress was worth it at times, yet too much at others. But now, you are leaving with a full resume and memories to tell in the future. Nothing is too big anymore because you already have the skills to conquer anything in front of you.

And even though we do not know what will happen in the future, always tell yourself the following:

Something is going to come.

You don’t know precisely, but something will happen.

Always wishing you the best and admiring your strength,

Your future self.