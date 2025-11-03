7 Brew is About to Become Your Latest Craze: A New Location Opens in Gainesville

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gainesville residents have a new coffee haven to look forward to this fall with the construction of a 7 Brew stand underway at 1260 SW 16th Ave.

Permit delays pushed back the stand’s opening, but it is now expected to open towards the end of October or early November, according to Kelly Batiste, the Director of Operations for 7 Venture Inc.

7 Venture Inc., the franchise supervising the Gainesville location, is responsible for developing and operating numerous 7 Brews around the nation. The company has plans for continued expansion across the United States.

As of Sept. 22, 7 Brew has 485 open locations across 34 states. 7 Venture Inc. has stands across six states: Indiana, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Founded in Rogers, Arkansas, 2017, 7 Brew serves several beverages including coffee, smoothies and shakes. With the stand hoping to open soon, tasty fall and winter themed drinks may be in sight.

With limited space, the Gainesville stand will have two drive-thru lanes and an area where residents and customers will have the option to walk up and order.

“We’ll have a little covered area, and we’ll have somebody there who’ll be taking orders with an iPad, the same as we do in our drive-thru lane. It’s person-to-person, but it’s still the same,” Batiste said.

Emily Charlton is a student living at Lark Gainesville apartments, located less than half a mile from the new 7 Brew location.

“I’m definitely going to go at least once because I’ve never had 7 Brew and I’m from out of state,” Charlton said. “We don’t have 7 Brew in Massachusetts, so I would totally try it.”

Students, including Charlton, have expressed concern about traffic that may arise after the opening. The coffee stand is located near a four-way intersection and UF Health Shands Hospital, where traffic congestion is typical.

However, Batiste said 7 Venture is prepared to contact and work with the city police to help manage this when the time comes.

Expansions are not expected to slow down any time soon. In Florida, 7 Venture is working on 7 Brew stands in Kissimmee, Jacksonville, Middleburg and Tallahassee. As temperatures begin to drop, could this be a new solution to the Floridian chill?