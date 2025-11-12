5 Easy Dorm Treats

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, the second the weather starts to get cold and the scent of pumpkin spice is in the air, you want to bake. With fall comes the comforting warmth of an oven, the sound of a full kitchen, Thanksgiving dinner being cooked and Christmas morning breakfast treats being baked. But when you’re away at college, those comforting vibes you usually get from home can be harder to harness. Especially when you’re in a dorm. One of the best ways to give yourself a taste of home and the holidays is by eating some good food. So, here are five holiday treats you can make in your dorm!

Apple Crisp in a Mug

This is a delicious and quick holiday recipe! If you have any apples that you need to use up or you’re craving an easy sweet treat as you wind down, this cinnamon-sweet recipe is sure to quench your taste buds.

1 Apple

¼ Cup of Oats

2 Tablespoons of Butter

3 Tablespoons of Brown Sugar

¼ Teaspoon of Cinnamon

Peel the apple (if possible) and chop/slice it (depending on your preference). Combine oats, butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, and mix it with the apples in a mug. Microwave for 1 minute, then microwave in 15-second intervals until the apples are soft and the other ingredients have created a sort of sauce with the apples. Then enjoy!

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino

PSA: This recipe does require a blender!

An integral part of the fall season is a pumpkin spice latte, and although Starbucks can hold you over, a $7.00 latte isn’t always going to be feasible. And from experience, there’s nothing better than being able to bask in the deliciousness of fall’s best treat without exiting your dorm.

1 Cup of Cold Brew

½ Cup of Milk

½ Teaspoon of Cinnamon

1 Pump of Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Caramel Syrup (for serving)

Whipped Cream (for serving)

Take the cold brew and freeze it in an ice cube tray. Blend with milk, cinnamon and syrup. Put caramel on the sides of the cup and top the mixture with whipped cream. Enjoy!

Peppermint Chocolate Truffles

These are so good and so fun for the holidays! With the classic combo of peppermint and chocolate, these treats not only taste great, but they are also gorgeous gifts!

1 20 Oz Package of Chocolate Chips

1 Cup of Heavy Cream

¼ Teaspoon of Peppermint Extract

½ Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

White or Milk Chocolate Melting Wafers

½ Cup of Crushed Candy Canes (for topping)

Melt the chocolate chips, heavy cream and the peppermint and vanilla extract in a microwave for 30-second intervals until fully melted. Put plastic wrap over the bowl after it’s done melting and let it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, then place it in the fridge for about 3 hours. After the mixture is chilled, use a spoon and portion the mixture out into small round balls. Dip them into the melted wafers and decorate with crushed candy canes. Let chill in the fridge for around an hour, then serve!

No-Bake Pumpkin Cookies

I love these cookies, and I make different variations of them all the time, whether that be using peanut butter or adding in chocolate chips. This recipe definitely requires some more ingredients, but it’s definitely worth it!

¼ Cup of Pumpkin Puree

¼ Cup of Melted Butter

¼ Cup of Brown Sugar

2 Tablespoons of Cookie Butter

1 ¾ Cup of Oats

½ Teaspoon of Cinnamon

Dash of Salt

Heat up the pumpkin puree, butter, sugar, and cookie butter in a microwave for 1-minute intervals until fully combined. Then add in oats, cinnamon and salt. Take the mixture out of the bowl and create cookie shapes. Place them in the fridge for an hour and then enjoy.

Holiday Popcorn

This is such a fun and simple recipe that you can alter however you want. This is great for snacking and sharing with your friends!

1 Package of Microwavable Popcorn

¼ Cup of Melted Milk Chocolate Chips

¼ Cup of Caramel Sauce

½ Cup of Mini M&M's

Holiday Colored Sprinkles

Cook the microwaveable popcorn and place it in a bowl. Pour the chocolate and caramel over the popcorn and mix so it’s equally covered. Pour in the M&M’s and sprinkles and mix again. Share with your friends and enjoy!

These recipes are all great and realistic for a dorm room. Have fun making these treats during the season of giving!