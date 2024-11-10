5 Coffee Recipes to Try Out with Your Nespresso Machine

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Coffee has been my favorite drink for forever. Two years ago, I invested in a Nespresso machine and since then, I’ve carefully curated several coffee recipes that I use on a weekly basis. I have a Vertuo Pop machine, so the following recipes will be largely based around the Nespresso pods that work best with it. However, any espresso or coffee you may have works just fine. Also to note: I tend to eyeball my measurements so these are all rough estimates!

Iced Honey Cinnamon Latte

This is my absolute favorite latte to make and it is so simple. I actually stole this recipe from my sister, who made it for me one morning and changed my life. For this recipe, I prefer to use the Double Espresso Chiaro or Scuro.

2 teaspoons Honey

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Double Espresso (2.7 oz)

1 Cup Milk

½ Cup Ice

Put the honey and cinnamon in a mug. I usually use just enough honey to cover the bottom of whatever cup I’m using. Brew the espresso over it and then stir together. Put the milk and ice in a separate cup, pour the espresso mixture over and enjoy!

Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

The Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso is a well-loved drink at Starbucks and one that I’ve dropped many dollars on over the years. Since I got my espresso machine, I’ve formed my own recipe for the drink that’s not $6 and tastes the exact same. I prefer to use the Double Espresso Dolce and oat milk for this recipe.

1 Tablespoon of Brown Sugar

Double Espresso (2.7 oz)

1 Cup Milk

1 Cup Ice

A small container (to shake the espresso)

Place the brown sugar in a mug and brew the espresso over it. Once done brewing, place it in whatever container/cup you have with a tight lid, add ½ cup of the ice and shake it until the combination is foamy. Add milk and remaining ice to a separate cup and then add the shaken espresso to it. I also like to add cinnamon on top, but that’s optional!

Simple Americano

In all honesty, this one can hardly be classified as a full recipe as it’s essentially the same as a black iced coffee. There’re a few variables that go into an Americano, such as brewing the espresso directly on ice or what qualifies as a “Long Black” rather than an “Americano.” But, I’m usually making this drink when I’m short on time, so the semantics never matter much to me. If they do to you, then feel free to switch the recipe around to your liking.

Ice Leggero Double Espresso (2.7 oz)

1 Cup Ice

1 Cup Water

1 Tablespoon Cream (optional)

Brew the espresso in a mug. Fill a cup with ice and water and pour the brewed espresso into it. You can also just brew the espresso directly onto ice and then pour water to fill the rest of the cup. I prefer to keep my Americano’s black, though a splash of any cream works well with the drink as well.

Vanilla Cold Brew + Raspberry Cold Foam

I absolutely adore good raspberry flavored coffee, so this is one of my favorites. A lot of Nespresso machines come with a milk frother, which will be used for this recipe. However, if you don’t have one, any frother can work.

Sweet Vanilla Coffee (If a vanilla flavored coffee isn’t available, adding a dash of vanilla syrup works as well)

1 Tablespoon White Chocolate Creamer

¼ Cup Milk

1 Tablespoon Raspberry Syrup

1 Cup Ice

Brew the coffee and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes. In a frother, add the creamer, milk and raspberry syrup and froth until fluffy. Add the coffee to a cup with ice, pour the Cold Foam over it and enjoy!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

This is my favorite fall drink. It’s also the only hot drink on this list, so perfect for the cold weather that’s bound to arrive in Gainesville. A frother is also necessary for this recipe.

1 Tablespoon Pumpkin Butter (Trader Joes has a great one)

1 Cup Milk

Double shot Espresso (2.7 oz)

1 Tablespoon Creamer (Whatever flavor you prefer – I like the sweet cream or pumpkin spice Chobani creamer.)

Put the pumpkin butter in the bottom of a mug, brew the espresso over it and stir. Add the milk and creamer to a frother. Finally, combine the two in a large mug and feel free to try your hand at some fun latte art.

For any new Nespresso owners or coffee lovers, these recipes are sure to advance your morning brew. Enjoy!