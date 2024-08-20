The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music Awards: Its Beauty

Prepare yourself to be whisked away to a night in the Baxter Theatre imbued with astounding talents. Perched up in the top level of the large theatre, below, you see excited families and friends sprinkled all around in joyous anticipation. The Fine Music Radio bursary is underway, and the presenter is heading up to introduce the African music category finalists.

Thankfully, you had done research before attending this event, and you know, of course, that this is a bursary funded by the Rolf-Stephan Nussbaum Foundation. They have been rewarding musically kissed students with scholarships and bursaries in four categories: classical instrumental, classical vocal, jazz, and African music. That reminds you that there are only three finalists in each category, and they each compete for a bursary valued at R20,000 while the runners-up get R5000 each. This is all funded by a tremendous R120,000 from FMR.

The claps of anticipation shake you out of your side adventure as you realise you will see the African music category and Jazz finalists perform tonight in front of three qualified judges. Your palms begin to perspire as the first finalist, Asiphe Ntyinkala, graces the stage. All anxiety floats away as your senses are perplexed by her voice’s absolute soul and genuine beauty. You travel with her through her two performances, and your curiosity is peaked at certain points, especially at the instrument that resembles a bow. Luckily, you have done your research before, and therefore, you know that it is not a bow but the South African instrument Uhadi, which originates from the Xhosa people of the Eastern Cape. It is a stringed mouth bow instrument which is played traditionally at special occasions.

Strong, warm vocals bring you back as her voice fills every empty space and crevice with a passionate hug. Accompanied by drums and a crowd eager to be a part of it all, two hands rack up to 100, clapping in unison to the beat of a wonderfully traditional song. The first finalist is sent off with a standing ovation, which you vigorously join in on.

The last of the African Music category is Vuyisani Mkwambi conquering the stage using the marimba, his vocals and percussion. Your eyes flutter up to see a man sitting beside a woman, and suddenly, he begins to play alone. She joins in, her voice entangling with his beautiful mbira playing, as a lovely piece comes together alongside the sensual bass shining through the drums. The following performances are like an art piece. Every brush stroke is a note that resembles the curious beauty of Africa. At one point, as the crowd is dancing in their seats, you can see a child moving with glee freely within the corner of your eye. Another standing ovation sends them off.

The next finalist, Buyile Kokose, commands the stage with his exceptional skill on the Nyunga-Nyunga mbira and soprano marimba. The Mbira is a traditional instrument originating from the Shona people of Zimbabwe, otherwise known as the thumb piano. The performances that took hold of you were one of spoken word over sorrowful hums and delicate playing of the Mbira. Another was a vibrant story where rhythm instruments blended. The last is soothing and cradles you under the shifting rainbow lights from the sun-shaped ceiling.

Intermission

“If you have to ask what jazz is, you’ll never know” ~Louis Armstrong

Jazz, the next category, is announced, and conversations ensue, some tantalising, others romantic. It must be fitting that the first finalist in this category is the piano by Adam Powell.

A sultry mood takes the atmosphere hostage, and you fall prey to the wondrous compositions that tug at your ears. The sax begins to talk, and the piano replies. You are brought into the conversation. Every song played has the piano tip dancing, the base adding ground and drum just making it rain. It really transports you as jazz does so easily, heavenly, some might say.

Your eyebrows lift in recognition as you catch a moment shared between musicians when the next finalist begins his performance. Khaya Mtembu Salter on the guitar takes the audience back to their roots, masterfully playing the guitar and hitting heights and combinations you never knew were possible. You sit awestruck, baffled, really, wondering if that guitar is singing. Smooth and sweetly coated, the guitar dances with us, and you, along with everyone else, are completely enthralled.

Rorisang Sechele is the last of the few, with her instrument being her voice. You got the blues. A smooth, honey-dipped voice is joined by a soft piano, and you catch it like the flu. You’re blue. She sings a sultry song first and then moves into using a jazz technique called the skat, where a singer uses their voice to play multiple instruments, and it’s all improvised. Her voice stilled the audience, and it was beautifully delivered. You are sure you were given a gift.

The judges go off now to converse and come to an impossible decision. They are given 10 minutes to decide, and you are glad you aren’t them. The winner of the African music category is announced, and you are sitting anxiously in your seat. Asiphe Ntyinkala! The audience claps with all their might, ululating exuberantly that it encompasses the theatre while Asiphe, you notice, wipes tears of joy from her eyes on stage.

The winner for the Jazz category is Khaya Mtembu Salter! The crowd responds just as vigorously, and it is a well-deserved win. You give every finalist a congratulatory round of applause and remind yourself to tell your friends who could not make it about your experience. You then remember that those who could not make it can hear it when it broadcasts on the 8th of August at 9 pm on the radio channel 101.3FM, the DSTV channel 838, or download the Fine Music Radio app for free. You almost forgot to mention that we should support our musicians even if it’s just showing up, plus it’s free for UCT students. You can’t wait to come again, maybe even come to the UCTSO Concerto festival on the 27 August. It’s a must.