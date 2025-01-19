Your Ultimate Guide to Studying Abroad: Everything You Need to Know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

On November 20th, applications opened to study abroad for the Fall 2025 quarter! I know it can feel overwhelming — with countless programs to explore, academic planning to prepare, and the challenge of finding a university that aligns with your goals. It’s a lot to consider, but fortunately, UCEAP and its advisors are here to support you every step of the way and answer all your questions.

Studying abroad is an exciting opportunity that opens the door to new cultures, experiences, and academic growth. Whether you’re exploring a busy city or a quieter place, being prepared can make all the difference in how you adapt and thrive! This guide covers everything you need to know to make the most of your study abroad journey —from practical tips to insights on how to get the most out of this adventure.

When I was 13, my family and I moved from Amsterdam to Los Angeles. Studying at UCSB and completing my undergraduate years in the U.S. has been my own version of a study abroad experience. It’s given me lifelong friendships, introduced me to a new language and culture, and, most importantly, taught me to embrace every adventure that comes my way. Surely a new environment will challenge you, but it will also strengthen and broaden your perspective, making you a more experienced and worldly traveler!

where do i start looking?

First things first, to stay in the loop and not miss any important updates the first step is to sign up for their newsletter! This is a short google form that groups together your info and interests, a great way for the department to send you updates and important reminders regarding programs that might speak to your interests.

Academic Planning

All UCEAP applicants must submit an Academic Planning Form (APF) as part of their UCEAP application; therefore, the first steps to a successful application are to meet with an advisor and set up a potential plan to remain on track towards completing your degree. The UCSB EAP Regional Advisors are able to help determine course credibility for majors/minors, work with you towards successful planning, and answer any lingering questions.

Don’t Have a Passport Yet? Here is How to Get One!

All UCEAP applicants need a passport to travel internationally. It is important to know that some programs will require you to already have a valid passport at the time of application. Applying for a passport can take multiple weeks, so check these steps, and your UCEAP program-specific application instructions to determine by when you must have a valid passport. Having the right documentation is crucial to go through the application smoothly, and it’s an investment for future international traveling plans!

Costs & Scholarships

Studying abroad is an amazing opportunity, but costs also stack up quickly. Between flights, accommodations, meals, and day-to-day expenses, it takes careful planning to make it work. And let’s not forget: when you’re abroad, you’ll want to explore — it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to travel to so many new nearby places. That’s why scholarships and budgeting are essential tools to help turn this dream into reality. On the website, your selected program allows you to choose your program and view a detailed cost estimate, tailored for both in-state and out-of-state students. Each expense category is clearly broken down, giving a comprehensive overview of what to expect financially. Within the finances menu, UCEAP outlines the scholarship requirements for the 2025-2026 programs. They are also reachable through their email scholarships@uceap.universityofcalifornia.edu for any individual questions!

embrace the journey

Studying abroad isn’t just about hitting the books — it’s about diving into a life-changing experience that pushes you out of your comfort zone. This is your chance to live in a place you’ve always dreamed of, whether it’s exploring Europe or discovering a new culture halfway across the world. It’s more than just travel; it’s about embracing independence, finding your own rhythm in a new setting, and learning how to navigate life in a completely different environment. Embrace the adventure and let it shape who you are!