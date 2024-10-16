The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Studying abroad can be a bit scary and overwhelming. Moving to another country even temporarily is a big change but it’s also an incredible opportunity. Last spring I studied abroad in London and it was one of the best experiences of my life. However, there was so much I didn’t know going into it that I wish I had known before! So from one study abroad student to a possible one, here are a few pieces of advice I wish I had gotten.

I will preface this advice with the fact that every study abroad experience is different and it changes depending on the program, the city/country you’re in, and the people in your program. I also wholeheartedly recommend talking with your university’s global engagement office for help with finding the perfect program for you and your needs.

My first piece of advice might seem a bit overused but it’s definitely true: BE OPEN. Be open to meeting new people from new backgrounds, open to new experiences, and open to discovering a new piece of yourself. I was terrified on my first day of study abroad. I didn’t know anyone and I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to make friends. Turns out everyone was in the same exact boat as I was. I can safely say I met some of my best friends while on this program and it’s all because I pushed through the fear and talked to someone on the bus. Not only that but go out and experience the different cultures around the area you’re living. Maybe you’ll find a cute cafe hidden around the corner, like Entree Tbilisi Bakery, which serves incredible Georgian and European food. Don’t be afraid to go on walks around your area between classes or taking local transportation to explore somewhere new.

When it comes to studying abroad, one of the things most people want to do is travel. This is especially true if you study abroad in Europe because it’s so much easier to travel from country to country (like taking a roadtrip across the US states). This can get a bit pricey if you don’t know where to look for the best deals. I highly recommend using EasyJet or RyanAir when flying because they’ll have the cheapest tickets depending on when you’re planning your trip. I also recommend finding a good, reputable hostel to stay in wherever you’re traveling to. Definitely look into youth hostels since they’ll have cheaper prices and if you’re going with a bigger group it’s even better. When I went to Amsterdam for a weekend trip with friends we stayed in the coolest hostels and we were only a train ride away from the main part of the city. I also recommend downloading the app, Citymapper, because this will help you travel around new cities using their local transportation. It’s basically GoogleMaps but better.

Make sure to take advantage of the arts and culture represented throughout the cities you’re visiting. Whether that’s going to museums and art galleries, or seeing different theater shows. It’s a lot cheaper to go to plays, musicals, and concerts in Europe than it is in the US. I was very fortunate to see Noah Kahan while in the UK and the tickets were half the price there than in the US. For discounted prices on theater productions in London specifically, make sure to check out the app, TodayTix, because they have the best deals.

The biggest piece of advice I can give a future study abroad student is to find a good school & social life balance. Even though school and classes are extremely important, studying abroad is about experiencing life in this new place. What’s the point of going to a new country if you’re just going to live the same way you do in your home university? Make time to explore new places with friends, try new coffee shops or restaurants, and focus on being in the moment. Time goes by so much faster when there’s an end date. Try to make the most out of your time away.

Studying abroad is an experience everyone should take advantage of whether or not you’re in school. If you’re in your 20s like I am, this is your time to travel and experience the world. There’s so much beauty out there and it’s waiting for you to find it.