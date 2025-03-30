Your Deltopia Starter Pack

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our favorite campus-wide holiday is coming up fast: Deltopia.

I have mixed feelings about Deltopia. Sometimes it goes well, and other times it warrants a long break from going out. Regardless of how the day goes though, I always get excited to put together a fun dayge fit. We all know that bathing suits are the main staple for this year, so I’ll leave that to you and your comfort zone. However, accessories truly make an outfit. To me, the outfit is just as important as the experience. To look good, you have to feel good first. So, let me give you a Deltopia starter pack!

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

shorts and sarongs

I think sarongs and shorts are a staple for me because I don’t love walking around in just a bathing suit. Sarongs are great if you want to show a little skin without being fully exposed. A good sheer sarong with a cheeky suit is perfect for a Deltopia day. There’s a great two-pack, multi-color option on Amazon, as well as plenty to choose from on any website revolving around bathing suits.

Sarongs are great, but my new favorite has been wearing mini shorts with my bathing suits. Shorts are easy for me because I don’t have to constantly adjust them or worry about them coming untied. I’ve had the most luck shopping on Edikted for bottoms in general since they’re not expensive and keep up with trends in a timely manner. I especially love Edikted’s stuff because they have a pretty wide variety of mini shorts, stuff that you can easily pair with a bathing suit.

One thing I’ve loved seeing lately, and need to buy immediately, is the knitted or crochet mini shorts. Examples of these would be the Danika Crochet Shorts, the Serana Striped Knit Shorts, and the Betsy Tie Front Knit Shorts. These are all absolutely adorable options, and I think they offer the most comfort when it comes to being out all day in a more revealing outfit.

Jewelry

Since we wear so little on Deltopia, we have to find other ways of making an outfit pop. In college, I’ve noticed a popular accessory paired with any dayge outfit is jewelry, particularly chunky jewelry. I love seeing a giant necklace or some thick rings with a minimal outfit. These things add somewhat of a mermaid unique type of vibe to the look, and it makes dressing up fun! A lot of people just happen to find these pieces at a flea market or something similar, but I’ve found that Ettika most resembles the pieces I’ve been looking for. Their jewelry is the perfect combination of chunky, flashy, and beachy.

A few favorites I’d like to highlight are the Open Circle Statement Necklace, Aura Swirl Ring, and the Starfish and Turquoise Bead Waist Chain. The more I look on this website, the more I want to buy. Spoil yourself a bit and find the perfect piece for this year’s Deltopia outfit!

headwear

I love adding scarves to my outfits, especially ones that need just a little extra. Of course, headscarves must be tied appropriately, so I do encourage you to do your research before wearing one. Whether you’re wearing a plain scarf or a vibrant patterned one, I think it’s a great addition to an outfit, while also protecting your scalp from the sun. While there’s plenty of places to buy your scarf, Etsy is a great place to support small business owners who authentically make their items. I especially love the Cherry Crochet Head Scarf by TrueStoryboard.

If you don’t want to wear a scarf, a trucker hat is the way to go. Trucker hats are fun for days like Deltopia because they can have witty phrases on them and already give off a beachy vibe. Once again, Etsy is the place to be. There are countless vendors on there with premade hats and customizable ones. Order some matching hats with a friend, or design your own to truly stand out in the crowd. NacreBoutique especially caught my eye when looking for trucker hat vendors. They have an incredibly wide selection of colors and allow you to put your own phrase on the hat in your chosen font. I can’t imagine a better way to add a little spunk to your outfit this year.

Regardless of what you wear this year, I hope everyone has an amazing Deltopia. Remember to stay safe, hydrate, and stay in groups. Let’s hope for some sun this year, Happy Deltopia!