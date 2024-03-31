A Guide To Your First Deltopia

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you marked your calendars? This upcoming weekend (April 6-7) is Isla Vista’s notorious annual street party known as Deltopia. Each year on the first weekend of spring quarter, students from colleges all over the state take to the streets of Isla Vista to drink, dance, and enjoy their first taste of summer.

As exciting as it may sound, there are some important things to understand before joining in the festivities. To set reasonable expectations and ensure safety for everyone, here are four things to know before your first Deltopia:

Prepare For Crowds

On Deltopia weekend, the backyards and streets of Isla Vista are packed with partygoers. Students from schools all over California flock to our beach town to take part in the tradition despite warnings by UCSB administrators to “keep it local, keep it safe.” Before heading to your first party, be sure to mentally and physically prepare yourself for these crowds. You will get jostled and elbowed. Your feet will be stepped on. Your hair or your outfit might get caught on something. Wear appropriate attire and be as polite as you can to those around you.

Crowds also mean it’s especially important to stay aware of your surroundings. It will be easier to get separated from your friends, so ensure that some kind of protocol is in place for when a member of your group gets lost. Also keep in mind that crowds can physically push people into dangerous places and situations. To avoid accidents, make sure you’re not standing too close to open windows, cliffs, or balcony railings.

Stay Nourished

Deltopia parties typically begin in the early afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, meaning that many students start “pregaming” in the morning. If you decide to do this, you’ll have less food in your stomach and be less hydrated than you normally would before a party at night. Drinking on an empty stomach can be quite dangerous, so be sure that you eat a hearty breakfast and drink plenty of water before consuming any alcohol. Nourishing yourself is especially important considering that most parties are outside in the sun and overcrowded with partygoers. You’ll need to make up for lost sweat and energy by continually drinking water and eating food throughout the day.

Several organizations set up booths throughout Isla Vista with water and/or snacks available to students who need them. Keep your eyes peeled for these booths and make note of where they are so you can return to them if necessary.

Respect Authorities and Medical Professionals

Last year, Deltopia was declared a “multi-casualty incident” due to the number of emergency phone calls that authorities and medical professionals received. I remember ambulances and fire trucks driving up and down Del Playa Drive, trying to navigate the hordes of students in their path. For everyone’s safety and well-being, it’s crucial to make way for these professionals and allow them to swiftly and easily do their jobs. Most of the time, they’re not looking to arrest students or issue citations — they just want to keep everyone safe and minimize injuries, deaths, or other accidents.

Know When To Go Home

Deltopia parties traditionally take place during the daytime, but a noise ordinance that prevents loud music from being played past certain hours is usually imposed on the Isla Vista community during Deltopia weekend. Last year, this ordinance prohibited any amplified music from being played between the hours of 6 pm and 7 am. To avoid fines or citations, head home before evening time.

More likely, though, you or your friends will want or need to rest before 6 pm hits. After hours of drinking and dancing in the springtime sun, you may be dehydrated and in need of water, food, or sleep. Listen to your body’s signals as well as those of your friends to ensure that you don’t push yourselves past your limits.

I hope you’re looking forward to your first Deltopia! With these tips in mind, you’re set to have a great one. Stay safe, have fun, and enjoy the start to your spring quarter!