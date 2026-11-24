This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few days ago, I cozied up in bed to watch my favorite cold-weather movie, Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, because what screams winter wonderland better than that?

Now to defend myself, my other seasonal favorite is the 1964 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, so don’t think I’m just trying to be pretentious. But honestly, there is just something about The Shining that pairs impeccably with the liminal days of November.

To begin with the obvious, the Torrance family arrives at The Overlook Hotel on closing day, when all staff are to vacate the premises for the winter months. So naturally, if you are to watch this movie in the first few days of November, you have successfully aligned yourself with the Torrances’ timeline, for better or for worse.

Avery Pittock

Why for better, you wonder? Well, first of all, if viewed at the appropriate time of year, not only will watching this psychological classic feel more immersive, but you will be in the correct season to take some style inspiration from the wonderful Wendy Torrance.

Stylistic Counseling

That is, if you have good taste (joke). The thing is, though the film holds up beautifully over time, for many, seventies fashion does not. Burnt orange, mustard yellow, and pea green certainly aren’t for all, nor are prairie dresses, smocks, or fringe.

But they don’t have to be! What we can learn from Wendy is as simple as some winter layering techniques, or color palette suggestions. In Santa Barbara, having “good style” is about as easy as it comes.

The elements to the perfect outfit are essentially only a worn-in jean skirt, Rainbow flip-flops, a tank top or thrifted shirt (your choice), and maybe a jean jacket if the weather demands so. Do not get me wrong, I wear this most days and love it.

The thing is, the hard truth is that this amazing combo can only take us so far. Four years, to be exact. Inevitably, postgrad some of us will move to cities that have “real” weather.

I’ve gotten a taste of that this year in Madrid, finding that for the first time I need a real fall wardrobe. Now back to Wendy. While you may not want to replicate her looks, I think her pattern and color choices could be appreciated by anybody.

Throughout most of the film, we see her in some type of gingham or plaid. Her green gingham button-down worn over an oatmeal colored turtleneck, and under a utility style brown overall dress, is a look created with a hodgepodge of textures that comes together seamlessly.

Avery Pittock

Another standout is her embroidered yellow jacket, which was paired with a warm toned plaid scarf, indigo-washed denim jeans, and tan moccasins. This glorious color combination stands out without being overbearing.

My point in all of this is that there is a way to do texture and color that is playful yet cohesive, and who knows, maybe this could bring you some joy this winter, or one in the near future that might require some heavier clothing.

Now, to cover the for worse.

“Getting Through”

There is a phrase that I tend to hear as the weather gets colder, that is centered around the idea of “getting through the winter”. For many, winter is something to “survive” and endure each year.

For many of us, winter means finals, increased stress, and sometimes seasonal blues. In addition, holidays can sometimes end up bittersweet, or even just plain bitter, whether you miss family, or don’t have the magical holiday portrayed by social media. All I have to say is that if Wendy Torrance can survive the winter, so can you.

To be fair, what pushed Wendy along was pure terror, and maybe (hopefully) you can be motivated to persevere under less dire conditions.

From a personal perspective, I think one of the most successful ways to “endure” this time of year is to fully immerse yourself in it.

Watch seasonal movies, listen to slower music, drink hot beverages, and maybe buy yourself a few things to get yourself in the winter spirit. I, for example, bought a massive black trench coat and now honestly would like to be buried in it.

If I were to watch my favorite summer movies, listen to that playlist that reminds me of July, and eat fruit popsicles all day long, I would honestly feel terrible. If it’s not quite right, you really shouldn’t force it.

For my winter lovers, let’s detach from this idea entirely, because maybe for you this is a magical season filled with happiness, love, and sparkly snowflakes.

While you might not need any kind of extra boost to get through winter, surely there has been a time in your life when aggressive resilience has been needed.

What struck me most during this year’s Shining rewatch, was another facet of Wendy’s endurance. More specifically, how she staggered her way through the horror of her situation. She staggered and blundered, with wide eyes and exhausted wails, but still she made it through.

From that, I take away that if you are facing a challenge, or a genuine fear, there is no need to try and defeat it eloquently. Many reviews of Kubrick’s adaptation of The Shining mention that Wendy’s character was butchered, and changed from a feisty and resilient woman to a passive and vulnerable one.

Movie Wendy is described as fragile, but I think that this makes her all the stronger. Yes she was visibly terrified, and extremely unprepared, but honestly that makes her even more impressive.

Scared is the new brave?

Doing something terrified is braver than doing it confidently.

There’s also something to be said about getting a late start to things. Wendy began her fight incredibly late, at the point where it was almost too late. But still, she refused to give up and accept her fate.

I’ve often found myself embarrassed to get a late start to something. If I make a bad decision I feel ashamed to go back on it, because to do so means to start again, and to be back at square one with whatever my endeavor was. It can feel like failure, which feels very vulnerable.

Changing my mind can also make me feel unorganized, and out of control of my life. What Mrs. Torrance reminds me is that a messy transformation can still be successful. She started her fight at the last moment possible, and cried her way through till the end.

I don’t agree with the idea that there is one way to do things, so whether you are struggling with the seemingly dark isolation of winter ( à la Wendy T), or a personal situation, whatever you need to do, I recommend that you do, shamelessly.

And finally, if you have the mental fortitude, why not put on something cute like Wendy! Though you could say that this is shallow, and really I don’t mind if you do, there is something to be said about at least looking decent while managing a struggle.

Personally, I like to dress well before exams, because if I leave the test feeling that I was equipped to succeed, or I have a sinking feeling that it won’t go well, at least I will be the only one who bombed wearing a suede 1970s mini skirt, or a vintage Barney’s New York knit top.