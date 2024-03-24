The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During fall quarter, I attended a Women’s Health Talk put on by the lovely Dr. Sophia Yen of Pandia Health. I expected to learn about menstruation, various contraceptive methods, and even how to reach out for reproductive care, all of which I was excited to become more educated about! What I did not expect was to leave the health talk frustrated and disheartened, but that was the reality of the situation. Though they weren’t a large part of Dr. Yen’s talk, I could not stop thinking about the Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPCs) she mentioned.

Dr. Yen explained that a CPC is a facility that markets themselves as a legitimate reproductive healthcare clinic, but that does not have real medical doctors. This means the people consulting at CPC’s are not obligated to offer accurate information regarding reproductive care, or to protect client confidentiality, particularly concerning abortion.

I had never heard about CPCs before, and it made me upset to think these centers often represent themselves as something they aren’t. In a time when the pink tax is real and many women are being manipulated and misled about their reproductive choices, I believe it is imperative to spread the word about what’s out there.

Dr. Yen’s talk inspired me to conduct some research of my own, and many of the results are genuinely shocking… so, of course I have to share!

Especially now that it’s women’s history month, and women’s health deserves a spotlight more than ever, here is a comprehensive list of everything you need to know about CPC — because you deserve to know all of your options.

Crisis Pregnancy Centers

CPCs often advertise with keywords such as “abortion clinic,” that lead women to think abortion services are offered within these facilities.

CPCs do not have federally regulated privacy laws they need to follow like actual medical professionals do, so the advice given by someone in a white coat at a CPC might not be accurate — and it doesn’t have to be.

If you live in a state where abortion is legal, there likely are CPCs in that state that attempt to dissuade women from looking at their options for their pregnancy.

At a CPC, women may be told that adoption or simply having the child is a better alternative than having an abortion; they are not given a full list of their options.

CPCs often outnumber clinics that can administer abortions, even in states where abortion is legal. In rural areas of California, people have a 25% chance of living near a CPC, but only a 5% chance of living near an abortion clinic.

Sure, all of this is wildly fascinating stuff, but how can you really tell the difference between a CPC and a verifiable medical facility? You might want to consider doing some brief research of your own.

Start by looking up your clinic in question on whatever browser you fancy, and try to find verified patient reviews — these will be helpful in differentiating between clinics that provide genuine medical assistance, and those that prioritize their political agenda.

Better yet, call the clinic before setting up an in-person appointment. Do a vibe check; Ask questions like, “Is this facility licensed? If so, what type of license?,” and, “Will this facility keep my information confidential?” These questions will elicit quick, easy answers if the clinic is a genuine reproductive healthcare facility.

Resources

If you are still struggling to find a reproductive healthcare provider near you, these two websites offer more helpful resources:

Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project

This project aims to assist women in affording reproductive healthcare on a case-by-case basis.

Office of Population Affairs

The search bar on this website allows anyone to browse a database of pre-screened family planning clinics, meaning you do not need to worry about confusing a medical clinic with a CPC.

With the overwhelming amount of both accurate and inaccurate information out there regarding reproductive healthcare, it can be difficult to separate fact from fallacy. I just hope the resources I’ve provided make you feel more confident in your ability to tell the difference.

Remember, you deserve to know all of your options.