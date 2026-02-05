UDA: The Return Of A Champion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Results that got Everyone Talking

Across the nation, hundreds of millions of people watched as the former champions were dethroned, shocking everyone. As with all competitions, there was a little bit of backlash and differing opinions on who rightfully deserved the win. And this controversy isn’t only occupying the dance community, it has taken TikTok by storm, pushing the narrative in front of anyone who’s eager to listen.

What is UDA Nationals, Anyway?

The Universal Dance Association annually hosts College Nationals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. This competition is often referred to as the “Dance Superbowl” as it is the assembly of collegiate dance teams, competing for national titles with high stakes. Preparation requires months of training (not to mention the years prior to joining the college team), requiring incredible athleticism, artistry, and passion. With that being said, the competition, due to its large scale, does occupy attributes of any major event in (the sports industry?), including rivalries and opinionated discussions.

Why we LOVE the Tiger Girls

So what exactly happened? Let’s start at the beginning. The Louisiana State University dance team (known as the Tiger Girls) have been known for their powerful presence on stage, boasting with clean lines, sharp isolations, and iconic moments. Many recognize them from their 2022 UDA hip hop routine, “Like a Boy” and their Michael Jackson themed “Smooth Criminal” routine from 2024.

Louisiana State University Dance Team Hip Hop 2022

Each year, their fandom increases as their routines become viral, turning into Tiktok trends and brewing excitement for the next to come. However, their popularity also drives the pressure to deliver a routine better than the year before. And, these ladies, while immensely talented, are still competing against other equally talented teams full of ambitious, hard-working dancers.

UNLV’s Legacy is Hard to Ignore

Here’s where UNLV comes in… The University of Nevada, Las Vegas is home to, arguably, the most decorated intercollegiate dance team in the nation. The Rebel Girls & Company have been known for their precision, control, and stage presence, securing numerous Division 1A Hip Hop titles at the UDA National Championships. Not only have they taken home national titles, they have also competed and won at the International Cheer Union, representing team USA in the Hip Hop category.

Therefore, I think it’s safe to say that both teams knew what they were in for.

Why this win sparked a HUGE debate

Given how talented both teams are, why is the controversy so intense?

Well, many people disagreed with the final scores of the routines, not only because LSU received second place, but also arguing that the UNLV’s co-ed makeup gave them an unfair advantage over the other teams. However, these differing opinions come from dancers and the fans outside of the sport, judging based on criteria that may not be considered by the official judges panel.

What Judges Were Looking For

Despite the debates, it’s important to note that the UDA judges score routines following an official scoring rubric that emphasizes technique, execution, difficulty/skill level, creativity, and overall impression. Differences in perspective and amplified media attention are what caused the conflict to arise.

Fans prioritized other aspects of the performances, paying close attention to entertainment value, viral moments, and crowd engagement. As clips of these competitors’ routines circulated around various platforms, such as Tiktok, fans immediately began to closely analyze and compare, only making the final scores appear even more controversial.

What UCSB Students are Saying

When asked about the 2026 UDA results, UCSB students seemed to agree on a few aspects.

Chase Benson, a second-year student, described the results, saying, “LSU was much more creative in almost every aspect, but I feel like UNLV executed what they had in such a clean and impressive way that I feel like what was given is what was deserved. I honestly do think technicality-wise and objectively they deserve the win, despite LSU being way more entertaining and groundbreaking.” Benson’s perspective highlights how students recognize each team’s talent while emphasizing fairness.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas Dance Team Hip Hop 2026

Callee Combs, a third-year student, added “I think that UNLV is the best D1A hip hop team without a doubt, but LSU might be more versatile”. Combs reflects on UNLV’s performance noting that, “UNLV deserved the win this year, but I thought that they could have showcased more of their skill set. They are such a talented team, and unique in the sense of their separate hip hop team, and I felt like this year their dance was all tricks”.

Final Thoughts

I truly admired both teams’ routines.

As a dancer myself, watching the UDA National Championships brings a kind of joy and a sense of pride only other dancers would understand. I look forward to the exciting weekend, where I can sit back on the couch, eat my favorite snacks, and pretend to be a judge on the panel, analyzing and deciding which rankings teams will receive on my personal leaderboard.

All in all, dancer or not, the excitement and entertainment surrounding UDA each year are truly unmatched.

As student Chase Benson said, “I think this year was one of the best years for UDA overall”. But, who do you think should have won?